Mites may be causing browning of spruce

Watching a trail of these little guys might mean you accidentally left out some food or haven’t swept the floors in a while but getting rid of them once they arrive can be challenging. You could go the traditional route and purchase ant traps; however, buy with caution, because not all traps are universal. There are eco-friendly and non-toxic ways to repel them. If you see an anthill outside, you can pour boiling water into the colony. This is a humane and instantaneous way to solve your ant problem. Cinnamon or cinnamon leaf essential oil is a proven-home-remedy to repel ants. Sprinkle a little in the cracks of the walls, or if you can trace the trail then put a little around the point of entry to keep them out. Coffee grounds work similarly to cinnamon, but keeping your home clean is the most effective way to prevent ants.