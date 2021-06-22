Cancel
Mites may be causing browning of spruce

By Ricky Kemery
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

Q. I have two dwarf Alberta spruce located in the front of my home that are beginning to turn brown. I am worried and wonder if the plant will recover. A. Everything is a bit out of kilter this year. When overall temperatures are cooler than normal, often things like bloom times and insect emergence become compressed. This is why I am observing spruce spider mite damage already on plants like dwarf Alberta spruce.

