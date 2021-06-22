Spielberg to produce for Netflix

Simon Cowell couldn’t have given a more definitive ‘no’ than Steven Speilberg when it came to even thinking about a reboot of Jaws, which should make a lot of people jump for joy since it means there is a limit that people won’t cross when it comes to rebooting pretty much anything. That kind of feeling isn’t held by everyone, but seeing as how there have been so many different shark movies since Jaws came out it’s fair to say that the great white has left behind enough room for many wannabe successors to fill the void. In fact, there are too many shark movies out there to name them all, from the most ridiculous and horrific CGI creations to the most loved by the fans that went on to, well, do nothing still, except become a memory that people could laugh at. To be fair though, that’s a much healthier attitude than was created when Jaws was first released, since the scare that this movie put into people was insane, as it made people afraid to go near any body of water for fear that there might be something lurking beneath the surface just waiting for a tasty human to swim by.