Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Spielberg to produce for Netflix

By Staff, news services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

NEW YORK – Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make several feature films per year for the streaming giant. The partnership announced Monday is a major get for the company that, amid increasing competition, brings perhaps the most...

journalgazette.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Band#Amblin Partners#Sweetwater Sound#Mynett Music#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Spielberg signs Nexflix deal

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The attached video is from a previous report. Here's today's Consumer Catch-up. The country's eviction moratorium is being extended by another month. This is expected to be the last extension. The CDC issued a statement saying keeping people in their homes is a key step in helping...
CelebritiesNewsbug.info

Richard Donner tributes pour in from Spielberg, Gibson, other filmmakers

Richard Donner, the filmmaker best known for his effortless mix of action and comedy in the “Lethal Weapon” series, “Superman” and “The Goonies,” died Monday in Los Angeles at age 91, his family said through a Warner Bros. spokesperson. The cause of death was not immediately known. Steven Spielberg, who...
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Steven Spielberg Rejected a Jaws Reboot Idea

Simon Cowell couldn’t have given a more definitive ‘no’ than Steven Speilberg when it came to even thinking about a reboot of Jaws, which should make a lot of people jump for joy since it means there is a limit that people won’t cross when it comes to rebooting pretty much anything. That kind of feeling isn’t held by everyone, but seeing as how there have been so many different shark movies since Jaws came out it’s fair to say that the great white has left behind enough room for many wannabe successors to fill the void. In fact, there are too many shark movies out there to name them all, from the most ridiculous and horrific CGI creations to the most loved by the fans that went on to, well, do nothing still, except become a memory that people could laugh at. To be fair though, that’s a much healthier attitude than was created when Jaws was first released, since the scare that this movie put into people was insane, as it made people afraid to go near any body of water for fear that there might be something lurking beneath the surface just waiting for a tasty human to swim by.
Movieshypebeast.com

Netflix Shares First Teaser for JAY-Z-Produced Western 'The Harder They Fall'

Netflix has released the first teaser for The Harder They Fall, an action-packed Western produced by JAY-Z. The plot follows outlaw Nat Love (played by Jonathan Majors) after he learns that Rufus Buck (played by Idris Elba), his enemy who killed his parents over two decades ago, is getting out of jail. Seeking revenge, Love assembles a well-rounded group of allies — his former lover Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), quick-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), nimble Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) and a surprising adversary-turned-ally — to track down Buck.
BusinessTech Dirt

Spielberg's Production Company Inks Multi-Film Deal With Netflix, I Guess To Win A Bunch Of Emmys Instead Of Oscars

Way back in the ancient history of 2019, famed director Steven Spielberg became something of the front man for the aging Hollywood crowd that sees streaming services as somehow deficient when he announced plans to push the Academy to disallow Oscar nominations for films that appeared first on streaming services, arguing they should instead be considered for Emmys. Spielberg's plans were for naught, however, as the Academy refused to ban stream-first films from nominations. This led to Spielberg, directly and through mouthpieces, walking back his very clear intentions so as to pretend that he felt differently than was the reality. I'll stress again that all of this occurred all of two years ago.
Movieshypebeast.com

Steven Spielberg Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Reboot 'Jaws'

Steven Spielberg had reportedly turned down a Jaws remake with Universal. The announcement of the filmmaker’s upcoming production deal with the streaming giant, Netflix and his production company Amblin, made it very clear that the reboot was not going to happen. The filmmaker had told Bloody Disgusting, “I would never...
MoviesScreendaily

Luca Guadagnino-produced Netflix thriller 'Beckett' to open Locarno

Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Greece-set thriller Beckett starring John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander will open the 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, which is running from August 4 to 14 as a physical event in Switzerland. Produced by Luca Guardagnino under the banner...
MoviesThe Ringer

Over the Past 20 Years, Steven Spielberg Has Come to Terms With Himself

“His love is real. But he is not,” promised the poster for A.I. Artificial Intelligence in the summer of 2001. Besides deliberately recalling the tagline for E.T. (“He is afraid, he is totally alone, he is three million light years from home”), the phrasing cut to the peculiar and problematic paradox at the heart of Steven Spielberg’s downbeat sci-fi drama.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

A.I. is Spielberg’s scariest film

Director Steven Spielberg has made some of the best horror movies of all time. Jaws, Jurassic Park, Poltergeist, classics that infuse Spielbergian whimsy with bone-chilling terror. As scary as I find those films, none of them inspire the sort of deep-seated dread, sense of overwhelming hopelessness, or sheer distress that 2001’s A.I.: Artificial Intelligence does.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Netflix Lands McG Produced Romantic Comedy THE TRADITION About Mexican and American Wedding Traditions

Netflix has landed the romantic comedy The Tradition, from McG’s production company Wonderland Sound and Vision. The film is a romantic comedy that celebrates the cultural differences between Mexican and American wedding traditions. Nico Godinez Miller and Grant Mellon penned the script, which pulls from their different cultural backgrounds. Mary Viola will join McG as a producer.
TV & Videoslocalmemphis.com

Obama-produced Netflix show debuts over 4th of July Weekend

Editors Note: The video in the player above is from May 2018. The latest Netflix creation from former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hits the platform on July 4. The debut of 'We The People' is appropriately timed. The show is an animated music video series, similar...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Amblin Extends Pay-TV Deal With Showtime Through 2024 – Talesbuzz

Showtime Networks Inc. and Amblin Partners have renewed their exclusive output agreement for the latter’s theatrical films. While Universal releases Amblin’s titles theatrically, those movies won’t be going to Peacock in 2022 like the rest of Uni’s slate after four months in theaters. Amblin Partners films released through December 31,...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Werewolves Within on Netflix? – Netflix News

The comedy horror film Werewolves Within is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no surprise that subscribers are curious to know if they can watch the wickedly funny endeavor on Netflix. The Josh Ruben-directed film is based on a video game of the same name developed by Red Storm...
Cincinnati, OHdownthedrive.com

The Five Best and Five Worst Steven Spielberg Movies

As Cincinnati’s own Steven Spielberg approaches his 75th birthday, I think it is time to take a look back at his best and worst pictures. Had a profound influence on my approach to driving and sandwiches. 2. 1941 (1979) Plenty of Robert Stack. 3. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Comments / 0

Community Policy