Fort Wayne, IN

Eight IU students sue over vaccine

By NIKI KELLY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Eight Indiana University students filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Fort Wayne challenging Indiana University's “draconian” COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The suit alleges that IU has violated both the students' constitutional rights as well as Indiana's vaccine passport law. One of the students is Ryan Klaassen – an incoming...

journalgazette.net
Related
CollegesPLANetizen

Coronavirus Litigation: Students Sue University's Mandatory Vaccination Policy

"The eight students filed a lawsuit Monday in US District Court in Indiana asking a judge to prevent the school from enforcing [the mandate that requires students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or get an exemption for religious or medical reasons before starting the fall term], saying it is in violation of the 14th Amendment and state law," reported Rebekah Riess and Steve Almasy for CNN on June 23 (source article).
Lawtrumbulltimes.com

Families threaten to sue UConn over COVID vaccine requirement

An attorney representing a parental-rights nonprofit and families of University of Connecticut students is threatening a lawsuit if the school doesn’t lift its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Attorney Ryan P. McLane announced the intention to bring legal action against the school if the policy is not changed by Friday in a...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Couple sue over protest treatment

Exited car to help, man ended up in jail, lawsuit claims. A husband and wife who went to the aid of protesters last year are suing Fort Wayne, Allen County, city police and county confinement officers who the couple say participated in the husband's beating, incarceration and denial of medical treatment.
Bloomington, INNews Now Warsaw

IU says those fully vaccinated can be on campus without mask

BLOOMINGTON (Network Indiana) — Indiana University made a big change Tuesday. The university announced Tuesday that if you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask while on campus. That includes regional campuses, IUPUI, IUPUC, IU Fort Wayne and the Bloomington campus. The school says students and faculty have been...
Bloomington, INb969fm.com

IU allowing vaccinated people to go maskless

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (ADAMS) – People who are fully vaccinated at IU can now go maskless. The university made the announcement on Tuesday. The school says students and faculty members have been getting their coronavirus shots ‘in extraordinary numbers’ over the past few weeks. IU is requiring all students and faculty...
Collegesindianapublicmedia.org

IU Announces Masks Optional On All Campuses For Vaccinated Individuals

Masks are now optional on all Indiana University campuses for anyone fully vaccinated, the university announced today. The university attributes the decision to lower COVID-19 rates and high vaccination rates among students, staff and faculty. According to IU’s COVID website for the week of June 20, the university completed more...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

July 7: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, July 7, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 7, 2021) – Another 21 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with eight confirmed PCR cases and 13 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 42,074 cases and 693 deaths Wednesday. The Allen County case count...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois college offering scholarship lottery for vaccinated students

(The Center Square) – As Illinois colleges get vaccination plans in order for the fall semester, one school is taking it a step further.Illinois State University in Normal will be offering $1,000 scholarships to 100 students who submit proof of vaccination before the first week of class on August 16.“We felt the incentive program, specially targeted toward students, is going to be helpful in providing them some extra incentive to get vaccinated,” said Eric Jome, director of media relations at ISU.An additional 75 students will win $100 in “flex dollars” which will be added to their Redbird ID card account to spend on things like food on campus.Like ISU, Southern Illinois University is not requiring students to be vaccinated to attend classes.“Students who do not have proof of vaccination will be required to participate in regular on-campus testing programs,” said Jome.Northern Illinois University reversed an earlier decision and will now require students to be vaccinated. In May, the school announced it was voluntary, but in June, officials changed university policy.“The science continues to show that the vaccines are safe and effective in not only protecting against COVID-19 but in reducing its severity and limiting its transmission,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said in a statement. “The benefits to our student’s health and well-being, as well as the communities in which they live, learn and work are clear and warrant that we take this action.”Several 4-year Illinois colleges have announced that all returning students to campus would be required to be vaccinated, including Eastern Illinois University, Loyola University, Northwestern University, and all three campuses at the University of Illinois.Vaccines are not a new concept on college campuses. It is commonplace to see vaccine mandates for diseases such as measles and tetanus to attend school.According to the American College Health Association, more than 300 universities will require students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

State delays $300 pandemic aid

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it still hasn't decided how to continue payment of federal unemployment benefits, more than a week after a judge ruled the state must restart the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers. An agency spokesperson declined to comment on if...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 153 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths since Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 153 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 755,700 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard. To date, 13,459 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

County adds 21 cases, state 289

Twenty-one additional Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,074 confirmed cases. No new deaths were added to the county’s total of 693, the local health department said Wednesday. The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 289 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus,...
CollegesPosted by
Hartford Courant

Federal court dismisses Yale student’s lawsuit suit seeking tuition reimbursement for ‘virtual’ learning during pandemic

A Yale University student has been rebuffed in his attempt to collect at least a partial reimbursement from the school for the full tuition payment he made in the 2020 spring semester — a semester the school limited to online “virtual” learning during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Janet Hall dismissed the suit by Ohio undergrad Jonathan Michel concluding in large ...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

School wins legal battle to electric shock children to ‘correct behaviour’

A federal court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that a Massachusetts school for children with disabilities can continue administering electric shocks to its students.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously banned the electric shock treatment used at the Judge Rotenberg Center, Canton. The institution created the controversial treatment to correct aggressive or self-harming behaviour in adults and children.The school, along with a group of parents and guardians of students, had challenged the previous FDA ban. The court of appeals for the DC Circuit found that the treatment falls into medical regulations and therefore is beyond the FDA’s remit of control.“With...
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Eight Students Win Gilman Scholarships

A ninth earns a Critical Language Scholarship, marking a record year for study abroad awards. A record eight Montclair State students have been awarded the prestigious U.S. Department of State Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year, while a ninth student was awarded a State Department Critical Language Scholarship.
CollegesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Purdue to open as normal in fall

Purdue University campuses will open with normal operations for the upcoming academic year, trustees decided Wednesday. Purdue intends to begin the fall semester with little to no use of face masks. A final decision on masking in classrooms and other instructional spaces will be made later. Other plans include returning...

