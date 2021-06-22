Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Yesterdays 6/22/21

Log Cabin Democrat
 16 days ago

Pam Beck, a Kimberly-Clark volunteer for the United Way of Central Arkansas’ Week of Action, was pictured showing her granddaughter, Megan Canalichio, how best to scrape paint from a window on a building on College Avenue. A group of United Way volunteers employed at Kimberly-Clark were assigned to a Week of Action project to benefit Community Connections, a non-profit organization housed by Pediatrics Plus Therapy Services that provides extracurricular activities for children with special needs. Community Connections will move into the building in a few days. Pam Beck’s grandson, Kyle Canalichio, also helped with the project.

www.thecabin.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Texas State
City
Paragould, AR
City
Wooster, AR
Conway, AR
Society
City
Greers Ferry, AR
City
Marion, AR
City
Mayflower, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Volunteers#Charity#Kimberly Clark#United Way#Community Connections#Shelter Mutual Insurance#Tate#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Water System
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy