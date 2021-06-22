Yesterdays 6/22/21

Pam Beck, a Kimberly-Clark volunteer for the United Way of Central Arkansas’ Week of Action, was pictured showing her granddaughter, Megan Canalichio, how best to scrape paint from a window on a building on College Avenue. A group of United Way volunteers employed at Kimberly-Clark were assigned to a Week of Action project to benefit Community Connections, a non-profit organization housed by Pediatrics Plus Therapy Services that provides extracurricular activities for children with special needs. Community Connections will move into the building in a few days. Pam Beck’s grandson, Kyle Canalichio, also helped with the project.