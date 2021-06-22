Kick off summer with a shrub

If cherry tomatoes bursting their tangy juices all over charred, sweet corn and zucchini doesn’t get you excited about summer, then I don’t know what will. I know this isn’t some crazy new discovery, but not every good recipe has to be revolutionary. Sometimes it just needs to be simple, seasonal and satisfying. With the first sightings of these early summer veggies at farmers markets, this is an easy meal to add to your rotation. Best of all, it’s one that can be cooked and assembled immediately for a warm pasta dinner, or assembled later for a room temperature or cold pasta salad.