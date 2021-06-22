A snake wolfs down a toad in this unsettling trail cam photo

This week, the Snake River Canyon around Centennial Park and the Mogensen Trail has been a common topic for my stories. My wife even took note and decided she wanted to take the kids on a hike down the Mogensen Trail. We've lived here a long time and never stepped foot on the trail. Apparently it looks a lot better from a distance. She said it was covered with poison ivy and stinging nettle. She also came across what she thought was a rattlesnake. While all those things are possible to see in the canyon, I'm not sure I trust my wife to be able to identify them all. Honestly, I don't trust myself to identify all the Idaho hazards correctly. I definitely know this was a Danger Noodle or a Nope Rope though.