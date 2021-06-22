A snake wolfs down a toad in this unsettling trail cam photo

2021 marks a century since regional planner Benton MacKaye first published his vision for an Appalachian Trail (A.T.)—a recreational route “to establish a base for a more extensive and systematic development of outdoors community life.” What transpired from that point is a testament to human ingenuity, volunteerism, teamwork, and love of the outdoors—values that thrive along the 2,192-mile route between Maine and Georgia today. What follows is a brief photo history of the A.T., along which the Appalachian Mountain Club maintains more miles of trail than any organization. Many thanks to the AMC Library and Archives, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and the Rauner Special Collections Library at Dartmouth College for their assistance compiling this history and these images.