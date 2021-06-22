Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Office of Play Therapy Research and Training Conference to Be Held Online June 26

University of Arkansas
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth annual Office of Play Therapy Research and Training Conference, "Child Centered Play Therapy: Deeper Issues," will be held online Saturday, June 26. Garry Landreth, internationally recognized for his writings and work in promoting the development of child-centered play therapy, will lead the interactive workshop. It will focus on a variety of issues that are not often examined in the field, including play therapy as a process of living out beliefs about a child rather than applying techniques, methods or skills; expectancy versus expectations; and returning responsibility to children.

