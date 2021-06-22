Office of Play Therapy Research and Training Conference to Be Held Online June 26

The sixth annual Office of Play Therapy Research and Training Conference, "Child Centered Play Therapy: Deeper Issues," will be held online Saturday, June 26. Garry Landreth, internationally recognized for his writings and work in promoting the development of child-centered play therapy, will lead the interactive workshop. It will focus on a variety of issues that are not often examined in the field, including play therapy as a process of living out beliefs about a child rather than applying techniques, methods or skills; expectancy versus expectations; and returning responsibility to children.