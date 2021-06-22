Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Study: 'Blame pandemic' best way to save relationships during lockdown

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago

Job stress, money problems and other everyday frustrations can undermine relationships, but big challenges like the coronavirus pandemic may actually leave couples happier, a new study reveals.

The reason: They're more likely to be aware that stress is affecting them.

"Because of this awareness, when major stressors occur, romantic partners may be less likely to blame each other for their problems and more likely to blame the stressor, which may reduce the harmful effects of stress on the relationship," said study co-author Lisa Neff, an associate professor of human development and family sciences at the University of Texas at Austin.

Her team found that the widespread impact of the pandemic provided a unique context for testing this idea.

To do so, researchers analyzed data collected from 191 volunteers during the early weeks of the pandemic and again seven months later.

Participants completed a questionnaire about the degree to which they blamed the pandemic for their problems along with a daily survey for two weeks that focused on their daily stressors, relationship satisfaction and any negative behavior they exhibited toward their partner.

As expected, most people blamed the pandemic - and not their partner - for their problems. And that had a big benefit for their relationships.

"Individuals who were more blaming of the pandemic were more resilient to the harmful effects of stress," Neff said.

Researchers said the findings underscore the importance of recognizing that stress can change how partners see their relationship. But even though blaming the pandemic may reduce the harmful effects of stress on a relationship, it doesn't eliminate them, they added.

"When couples are aware that stress may be impacting their relationship, it's easier for couples for shift blame for their problems away from each other and onto the stressor," Neff said. "Doing so can help partners support each other more effectively, and ultimately, be more successful in weathering those difficult times."

The findings were published this week in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

More information

Psychology Today offers tips for handling relationship stress during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychological Stress#Social Stress#Pandemic#Volunteers#The University Of Texas#Social Psychological
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Weight Lossabc11.com

Type 2 diabetes doubled among kids during pandemic, study finds

Two new studies found that Type 2 diabetes appears to have doubled in children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton broke down what's behind the recent increase and what parents need to know. "File this one under a ripple effect by the pandemic, caused...
Hair CarePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Study: 40% Of Men Experimented With Their Looks During Pandemic

As a man who did just what the headline says, I can say, this is a factual study. If you're a man, and your appearance has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, you're not alone! For starters, I've changed my hairstyle about three times now since the pandemic started. I jokingly call the styles, my mental breakdowns. I began with blonde highlights, then went with blonde and red. After that ordeal, I finally landed on my current color, red.
Relationship Advicenews3lv.com

Study: Social Media good for relationships

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to data collected by CenturyLinkQuote, most people said social media is good for their relationships. The company surveyed 1000 American adults to see how social media affects their love lives, and 75% said it helps them relive memories with their partner. 54% said it makes...
Pharmaceuticalsredlakenationnews.com

Three studies, one result: vaccines point the way out of the pandemic

Three scientific studies released Monday offered fresh evidence that widely used vaccines will continue to protect people against the coronavirus for long periods, possibly for years, and can be adapted to fortify the immune system still further if needed. Most people immunized with the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

5 Ways To Cope With Loss & Grief During The Pandemic

Dealing with pain and trauma can be challenging. As it turns out, we cannot always compensate for all losses in our life. But we can gradually come to terms with our grief and support ourselves through the healing process. The coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc in our lives. While...
YogaThrive Global

Ways for Dads to Implement Healthy Activities as Pandemic Lockdowns Ease

As lockdowns slow down, and we are finally allowed back into the world again, it’s important for the men in our lives to find time to relax again and improve their mental health. Since we have been used to working from home with Zoom conference calls taking place in our living room, we have forgotten how to separate stress and leisure. Below are some ways for dads to stay healthy physically and mentally while easing back into regular life:
Family RelationshipsNBC San Diego

During a Pandemic, Moms Make the Best Teachers

The pandemic forced a lot of people into uncomfortable positions. For many parents, they had to embrace the role of teacher for children who were not enamored with distance learning. “Oh, my God, now what are we going to do?” recalled Maria Lopez. “I was sad and scared.”. Lopez was...
HomelessNews-Medical.net

Study examines the impact of hotel's community support during COVID-19 pandemic

Hotels that opened their doors to homeless people in their community during lockdown generated greater positive word-of-mouth marketing than those that offered free accommodation to frontline healthcare workers, finds new University research. However, despite the positive impact on tourists' intentions to share the good news story, the immediate impact on...
Relationship Advicewfxb.com

Having Relationship Issues…Just Blame Covid

A new study found that the couples who did have relationship troubles over the past 15 months are much happier if they blamed problems on the pandemic. Experts say there’s a reason for that. Usually when people feel stress, it can spill over and corrode a relationship. They start blaming themselves, their partners, or feel like they’re in an unhappy place. But, if people blame the stressors instead, and make it the “scapegoat,” then couples can become stronger. It’s like saying “it’s not us, it’s covid”.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

DRAFT: Chonody publishes studies on loneliness during the pandemic

Story by Hannah McNamee, College of Health Sciences student journalist. Jill Chonody, an associate professor in the School of Social Work, recently co-authored two articles on COVID-19 and loneliness: “Meeting social needs and loneliness in a time of social distancing under COVID-19: A comparison among young, middle, and older adults,” in the Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment, and “Risk and protective factors of loneliness among older adults: The significance of social isolation and quality and type of contact” in the journal Social Work in Public Health.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Study: Latinas left jobs more than other demographics during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report shows Latinas got hit especially hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, Latinas have left the workforce at rates higher than any other demographic during the pandemic. They also had some of the highest unemployment rates.
KidsPosted by
CNN

Children slept over an hour more with mindfulness training, study finds

(CNN) — Elementary schoolchildren who took mindfulness training two times a week for two years slept an average of 74 extra minutes a night, a new study found. That boost in total sleep time included an additional 24 minutes of rapid eye movement (REM), the dream stage of sleep when memories are consolidated and stored.
KidsMedicalXpress

Foster kids experience social and health inequalities in adulthood

People who spent time in care during childhood are being "failed" and some social and health inequalities have worsened for these adults since the 1970s, finds a new UCL-led report, based on research documenting people's lives until their 40s. The report, published as part of the Nuffield Foundation–funded "Looked-after children...

Comments / 0

Community Policy