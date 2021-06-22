eureKARE Establishes Scientific Advisory Board of World Leading Experts from Microbiome and Synthetic Biology Research

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics, today announced the publication of in vitro data showing that SAB-185, the company's therapeutic candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 virus infections, demonstrated effective neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 virus strains containing the genetic substitutions present in recent variants of concern. The article, "Human immunoglobulin from transchromosomic bovines hyperimmunized with SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen efficiently neutralizes viral variants," was published in the current edition of Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics. SAB-185, a differentiated high-potency therapeutic candidate for COVID-19, is currently being assessed in a Phase 2/3 trial in non-hospitalized patients with mild-moderate COVID-19 infections. It is the first polyclonal antibody therapeutic included in the ACTIV-2 master protocol, a study sponsored, funded and conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).