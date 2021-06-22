Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Kim's sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNL9t_0abYp0cW00

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed prospects for early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying Tuesday the U.S. expectations for talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

Kim Yo Jong issued the statement after U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described as an “interesting signal” her brother’s recent statement that North Korea must be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation.

“A Korean proverb says that ‘In a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it.’ It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself,” Kim Yo Jong said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“The expectation, which they chose to harbor the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment,” she said.

Her statement came as the top U.S. envoy on North Korea affairs, Sung Kim, is visiting South Korea.

Earlier Tuesday, Sung Kim said during a meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young that Washington and Seoul agreed on the commitment to pursue complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy. Lee said he hopes North Korea would return to talks at an early date.

Sung Kim said Monday he hoped to see a positive reaction from the North soon on U.S. offers for talks though he said U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea will stay in place.

During a major ruling party meeting last week, Kim Jong Un analyzed the Biden administration’s North Korea policy and ordered officials to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation, “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation,” to protect national security and dignity, according to state media.

But Kim’s publicized comments didn’t include any harsh rhetoric against Washington and Seoul, an omission that prompted conflicting analyses among outside experts. Some said Kim Jong Un hinted he planned to apply more pressure on the United States to ease its policy on the North, while others argued he was emphasizing the possible resumption of talks.

During an interview with ABC News, Sullivan said that “His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal. And we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward.”

In recent months, the North Korean leader has threatened to bolster his nuclear deterrent and claimed that the fate of diplomacy and bilateral relations depends on whether Washington abandons what he calls hostile policies, in an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular U.S. military drills with South Korea.

U.S. officials have suggested Biden would take the middle ground between Trump’s direct dealings with Kim and President Barack Obama’s policy of “strategic patience.” But some experts say the Biden administration would ease not any sanctions before the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

The U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at striping North Korea of its nuclear program has stalled since February 2019, when the Americans rejected the North Koreans’ demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities during a summit between Kim and then-President Donald Trump.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#North Korean#U S National Security#South Korean#Abc News#Trump#Americans#The North Koreans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
HealthFrankfort Times

Seoul spy agency: No sign NKorean leader has been vaccinated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — There is no sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been inoculated against the coronavirus and his country hasn't received any foreign vaccines, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday. The National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that it hasn’t detected...
WorldUnion Leader

Kim Jong Un lost as much as 44 pounds, South Korean spies say

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lost up to 44 pounds but has no major health issues affecting his rule, according to a South Korean lawmaker briefed by a spy agency. The National Intelligence Service estimated that Kim recently lost between 10 and 20 kilograms (44 pounds), Kim Byung-kee, a lawmaker briefed by the spy agency, told reporters Thursday.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un-derlings: New images show North Korean leader has demoted military officials as he focuses on feeding his country instead of nukes amid 'great crisis'

Kim Jong Un has demoted a military leader in a dramatic reshuffle of leadership that left the ruling party's top body dominated by civilians. Analysts believe the dictator's overhaul of leadership positions suggests a renewed focus on combatting food shortages and bureaucratic failures over military development. Last week, North Korea...
WorldNewsweek

North Korea Refusing Entrance to Chinese Diplomats, Building Guard Posts Along Border

North Korea is barring Chinese diplomats from entering the country and building guard posts and concrete structures along its shared border with China to block any illegal crossings, according to South Korea's spy agency. The National Intelligence Agency privately briefed South Korean lawmakers Thursday on North Korea's efforts to stop Chinese entry into the country, the Associated Press reported.
POTUSTelegraph

Pope Francis ‘planning trip’ to North Korea

Pope Francis is reportedly planning one of his most audacious trips yet - to North Korea. It would be the first ever papal trip to the hermit kingdom. One of the themes of Francis’s papacy has been his eagerness to reach out to what he calls "the periphery" – relatively obscure countries with small or even non-existent Catholic communities.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S. Envoy on North Korea Speaks With Chinese Counterpart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top envoy for North Korea spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said, after Pyongyang's repeated rejection of the Biden administration's attempts to establish dialogue. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier its special representative on the Korean Peninsula, Liu...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un publicly blames senior officials for COVID-19 failures

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed senior ruling party officials for their failures in stopping the spread of COVID-19, days after local sources told RFA that authorities had closed all schools nationwide until the end of the year, despite claims that the country remains completely virus-free.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

China ramping up Afghanistan involvement amid US withdrawal

China appears to be preparing to ramp up its involvement in Afghanistan as US troops complete their final withdrawal — with Beijing eyeing the war-torn nation for investment and influence opportunities. Beijing has been vocal, especially in recent weeks, in slamming the United States for pushing forward with its troop...

Comments / 1

Community Policy