Event Preview: BOE’s June Monetary Policy Decision

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 stock indices declined on Tuesday, moving back from last week’s record highs, while the Nasdaq increased to a new high. The US ISM Services PMI fell from 64 to 60.1 points, indicating a slight slowdown in the economic recovery. The main problems with the business recovery are caused by inflation, logistical problems, raw materials, and personnel shortages. Investors are also closely watching the situation in the oil market. Oil is usually denominated in the US dollars, and the United States is the largest exporter of fuel. Oil had increased in price for foreign partners, which led to the increased demand for the US currency. The growth of the US currency is reflected in the growth of the dollar index, which in turn affects major stock indices.