Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Event Preview: BOE’s June Monetary Policy Decision

By Forex Gump
babypips.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday at 11:00 am GMT the Bank of England (BOE) will publish its monetary policy decisions for the month of June. Interest rates and asset purchases unchanged in May. BOE: continuing asset purchases could be “slowed somewhat”. Andy Haldane voted to reduce QE purchases. Governor Bailey and his team...

www.babypips.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Interest Rates#Boe#Bank Of England#Qe#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc#Marketmilk#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessq957.com

Dollar near three-month high after Fed minutes reaffirm taper timeline

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar traded near its highest in three months versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting confirmed the world’s biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the...
EconomyNBC San Diego

China Signals Easier Monetary Policy, Reviving Worries About Weaker Growth

BEIJING — China's top executive body surprised investors late Wednesday by saying the central bank would stimulate the economy by cutting the amount of funds banks need to hold in reserve. "We think this policy signal suggests the economy likely slowed in June," Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist, Pinpoint Asset Management,...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling eases vs. dollar and euro, BoE credit conditions survey eyed

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Sterling eased against both the dollar and the euro on Thursday, trading within recent ranges as analysts pointed to falling volatility levels. After a sizeable drop against the dollar in the middle of June, sterling has been range-bound, holding above the $1.37 mark. On Thursday, it traded 0.2% lower on the day at $1.3777 by 0820 GMT.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Breaking: ECB adopts symmetric 2% inflation target, EUR/USD shakes on high ground

The European Central Bank has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% contrary to a ceiling at that level. That is a dovish shift, but one that was fully expected by markets. The ECB stated it would allow short-term deviations from that goal, including a moderate spell above target. This is a step back from the Federal Reserve's laxity – allowing higher inflation to compensate for previous undershooting.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: Rising inflation rate spurs monetary policy debate

Inflation is a scary hot topic these days. I recently moderated a CEO Roundtable discussion with bankers, and they brought it up as a key area of concern – one that could tip economic scales. National headlines tell the story: “U.S. Inflation is Highest in 13 Years as Prices Surge...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding ground ahead of US monetary policy clues

German data keeps missing expectations, Industrial Production fell in May. Investors are waiting for FOMC Meeting Minutes and hints on future monetary policy. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could pierce the 1.1800 level. The EUR/USD pair consolidates in the 1.1820 price zone, unchanged from Tuesday’s close as investors paused ahead...
Businesswolfstreet.com

Bank of Japan Stops QE, Reserve Bank of Australia Starts Tapering, Bank of Canada & Bank of England Already Tapering, Amid Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes in Emerging Markets

The Fed is a laggard, now discussing when and how to taper QE. The ECB is an even bigger laggard, as inflation begins to rage. The Fed is a laggard, not the leader, in ending the ridiculously easy money policies. At the ECB, internal resistance is building against its asset purchases but for now is getting squashed, leaving the ECB even further behind than the Fed.
Marketsbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: NZD/JPY

More and more financial institutions are projecting that the RBNZ will be the first among the central banks to hike. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist looked at resistance zones on EUR/AUD ahead of Germany’s industrial production release. Be sure to check that out if it’s still a valid play!
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Are Awaiting Te FOMC Minutes Release To Find Out Whether The Fed WIll Retain Its Soft Monetary Policy In The Future

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 stock indices declined on Tuesday, moving back from last week’s record highs, while the Nasdaq increased to a new high. The US ISM Services PMI fell from 64 to 60.1 points, indicating a slight slowdown in the economic recovery. The main problems with the business recovery are caused by inflation, logistical problems, raw materials, and personnel shortages. Investors are also closely watching the situation in the oil market. Oil is usually denominated in the US dollars, and the United States is the largest exporter of fuel. Oil had increased in price for foreign partners, which led to the increased demand for the US currency. The growth of the US currency is reflected in the growth of the dollar index, which in turn affects major stock indices.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

FOMC minutes highlight FX policy divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirms that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policymakers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
Businessactionforex.com

(RBA) Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor: Monetary Policy Decision

Retain the April 2024 bond as the bond for the yield target and retain the target of 10 basis points. continue purchasing government bonds after the completion of the current bond purchase program in early September. These purchases will be at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid November.
BusinessForexTV.com

Sweden Central Bank Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Sweden’s central bank retained its key interest rate and asset purchase programme, as widely expected, on Thursday. The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to hold the repo rate at zero percent and it is expected to remain at this level in the years to come. The board also voted to...
Easton, PAlafayette.edu

Prof. Julie Smith Joins National Survey on U.S. Monetary Policy

Smith one of 52 academic economists in inaugural survey, which predicts rising interest rates and a change in monetary policy Twitter. Julie Smith, professor of economics, was among 52 academic economists surveyed by the Financial Times and the Global Markets Initiative at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business about the effects of U.S. monetary policy on the nation’s economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy