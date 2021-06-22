Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Rainbow Connection

Post-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConditions proved ideal for a rainbow to appear Saturday evening in southern Chautauqua County. Martha Anderson captured this beautiful image over Chautauqua Lake while on the Bemus Point-Stow Ferry. Rainbows form when sunlight is scattered by water droplets through refraction, creating a spectrum of light appearing in the sky. Double rainbows, as seen here, are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop.

