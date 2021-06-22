Cancel
Almost 400,000 WNY children estimated to benefit from updated tax credit

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn expansion of the American Rescue Plan's child tax credit will bring annual payments up to $3,000 for each child between the ages of six and seventeen and $3,600 for children under six. The unique part of this tax expansion will also allow families to get half the money as monthly payments now and half at tax time, rather than waiting to get all of it when filing taxes.

