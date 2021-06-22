Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Top chef shares his secret recipe for delicious BREAKFAST tacos - and they only take a few minutes to make

By Belinda Cleary
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

A top chef has revealed his 'non-traditional' recipe for delicious breakfast tacos and they are very easy to make.

Robbie Bell, a chef and owner of City Larder in Melbourne, shared the breakfast taco recipe on TikTok earlier this year.

The chef adds diced tomato and Spanish onion to a hot pan before adding some salt and quartered cherry tomatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCNiQ_0abYoFfX00
A top chef has revealed his 'non-traditional' recipe for delicious breakfast tacos and they are very easy to make

He then adds in his eggs, which he mixed in a bowl, pouring them around the ingredients to full encase them.

Once the egg appeared firm the chef put a flour tortilla over the top of the pan before flipping the taco onto a plate.

He then cooked the tortilla side of the dish until it was golden brown.

He served the taco folded in half on a plate and his TikTok fans were impressed.

'Looks good,' one person said, adding some drooling emoticons.

'Add some cilantro too,' suggested another before adding they intended to 'steal the idea'.

'Genius! I am going to add this to my breakfast menu,' said another.

Others said they would tweak the chef's recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2Fno_0abYoFfX00
Robbie Bell , a chef and owner of City Larder in Melbourne , shared the breakfast taco recipe on TikTok earlier this year

'Looks really good, maybe add some sour cream and cheese,' one woman said.

'No bacon? No chorizo? Need some meat in there boss,' said another.

Some suggested salsa, black beans and chilli could improve the meal.

The video has been seen 27k times and liked by more than 2k people.

How can I make an easy breakfast taco?

INGREDIENTS

METHOD

Dice the tomato and onion then put into a hot pan. Quarter some cherry tomatoes and add them to the pan too.

Move the tomato and onion mixture away from the edges of the pan and add salt to taste.

Beat three eggs together then pour the mixture around the outside of the pan.

Cook until the egg is firm then place a flour tortilla over the top of the egg mixture.

Flip the taco using a plate and cook until the tortilla is a light golden brown.

Robbie's recipes have previously gone viral, on Wednesday he shared a recipe for a tuna salad which can be kept in the fridge for four days.

The video quickly went viral and has been seen more than 474k times and liked 14k people with hundreds leaving comments thanking the chef for the recipe.

'How has this got so little likes? Incredible chef,' one man said.

'Thankyou for this, I'm already salivating,' said a woman.

'Not traditional, but I am definitely with it,' said another home cook.

The recipe calls for tuna, yellow capsicum, red capsicum cucumber, peas and cabbage to be mixed in a bowl.

Then Robbie adds salt, pepper and mayonnaise before mixing it again.

He adds carrot last before mixing the salad again.

'And that's a tuna salad done,' he said.

The carrot doesn't have to be added at the end, according to the chef.

'I just forgot them,' he admitted.

Some people asked if any spices could be added to the mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CJUy_0abYoFfX00
A chef has revealed his simple recipe for a tuna salad which can be kept in the fridge for up to four days without wilting

'You can add whatever you like,' the chef responded.

Some put the easy-to-make salad on their meal-prepping list after being impressed by how long it lasts.

'Definitely going to try this for next week's lunch, it looks delicious.'

Others appeared caught up on the chef's terminology, referring to one fruit as a capsicum instead of a pepper.

'Sounds silly, but is there any difference between a pepper and a capsicum?' one man asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRB0c_0abYoFfX00
Robbie Bell , a chef and owner of City Larder in Melbourne, shared the easy tuna salad recipe on TikTok on Wednesday

'I have literally never heard them being called capsicums before,' another man said.

'Why not just call them peppers, that's what they are,' said another.

There's no difference between peppers, bell peppers or capsicum, it is all the same fruit.

They are called capsicum in India, New Zealand and Australia.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrot Top
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Flour Tortilla#Top Chef#Food Drink#City Larder#Tiktok#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
Country
India
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Top Chef's Gregory Gourdet Shares His Watermelon-Berry Salad With Chile Dressing and Herbs!

This recipe takes summer fruit salad to a whole new level, thanks to a sweet, salty and spicy Thai dressing. It’s from Top Chef alum Gregory Gourdet’s new cookbook, Everyone’s Table, and is a gorgeous addition to your Fourth of July menu. The Asian ingredients typically can be found in a large supermarket’s produce section or in an Asian market. Galangal is ginger’s pungent, citrusy cousin. You can substitute ginger in a pinch, although the flavor will be different. Lemongrass is a common herb used in Southeast Asian cooking. If you can’t find it, substitute lemon zest. To bruise the lemongrass, trim off the top of the stalk, remove a few layers and lightly crush the stalk with a meat mallet or the side of a knife. And red Thai chile adds a real punch to the dressing. You can substitute a milder serrano pepper.
Recipesrecipes.net

Cowboy Breakfast Bowls Recipe

These cowboy breakfast bowls will surely brighten up your day with their combination of bacon, eggs, and avocado, for a filling and tasty dish. In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, cook bacon for 8 minutes until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and let cool, then chop.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

The Best Burger Recipe: This Easy & Delicious Burgers Recipe Makes the Tastiest Hamburgers or Meatballs in Minutes

Warmer weather means easier meals and lots of grilling. This easy and delicious burger recipe can be used for meatballs, hamburgers or turkey burgers – or a combination! Just make plenty, cook and freeze for a second meal. For meatballs, place on top of cooked pasta and top with marinara. They keep in fridge for a few days or in the freezer for longer.
Recipes985thesportshub.com

Delicious 4th of July Recipes

4th of July is around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about how you are going to celebrate! Fireworks? Parade? Backyard BBQ? Either way… the food is essential to any good holiday celebration. We put together some of our favorite 4th of July recipes for you. Take a look below and click the links to get started. Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Egg Ravioli: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

This Egg Ravioli Recipe requires attention to detail and a delicate touch:. If you’ve got both and like showing off in the kitchen, then this classic Italian dish should top your to-do list this weekend. Check out the video above to see the recipe’s difficulty, or if you’re feeling confident...
Celebritiesthefreepress.ca

Healthy and Delicious with Chef Kate Cram

– Story by Sandra Jones Photography by Don Denton. Kate Cram is living proof that you can’t go wrong when you find career inspiration on an episode of Oprah. Indeed, serendipity crossed paths with talk show television in the ‘90s when this prolific chef and serial entrepreneur was finishing high school in Ladysmith.
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Chicken Parmesan and Zoodles: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

Get ready for some work in the kitchen, as this Chicken Parmesan and Zoodles Recipe requires enough prep and cooking to make it a challenge for novices. However, if you’re a seasoned cook, the only question you’ll probably have right now is “what are zoodles?”. Well, zoodles are spiralized zucchini....
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Delicious Chocolate Berry Clafoutis Recipe

This chocolate and berry clafoutis is so simple, quick, and delicious. Spring and summer are the perfect seasons for preparing this dessert where you can find fresh berries, though you can always buy frozen ones and make this amazing French dessert throughout the whole year. A cup of coffee or...
RecipesPosted by
Forbes

Professional Chefs Share Their Favorite Peach Recipes

Sweet, juicy peaches are a summertime staple, and there’s no better time to pick them up than peak season (which is now!) If you find yourself with too many peaches following a trip to the farmers’ market or an orchard, I’ve rounded up some great recipes with peaches as the hero ingredient.
Recipesosceolasun.com

Secrets, recipes, and more

I admit it, I’ve been keeping a pretty big secret from you all. It may not be what you think. I have been sharing my secret recipes here for almost 10 years! Yes, time flies. I have loved every recipe—or I would never have written about it. It has to be really good to make it here in the newspaper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy