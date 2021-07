“We are increasingly concerned that efforts to develop regional conservation plans are not keeping pace with the depletion of our seas and the collapsing populations of shortfin makos in the North Atlantic,” said Alejandra Goyenechea, senior international counsel at Defenders of Wildlife. “Half-measured or overly-generalized proposals which don’t follow the established science aren’t enough given the precarious situation of these sharks. Once again, the United States has put such a plan on the table with its pitch to ICCAT. The European Union’s is arguably worse ‒ it openly greenlights overfishing for another two years.”