As we pulled out onto the highway for our week-long vacation at Yellowstone National Park, I saw something flash in the rear-view mirror. It was our Road Atlas that I had left on the roof of the car as we were packing. (You can tell we’re old people because we still like the old-fashioned maps.) I pulled the car over to the shoulder and ran back to retrieve the Atlas. Fortunately, no other car ran over it. This was how our vacation started. Not a good sign, but things were about to improve–except that at the first rest stop I found out my underwear was on backwards. Grrrr.