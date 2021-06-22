Transportation of South Beltway girders to delay traffic on 27th Street

Traffic delays are once again expected as more girders for the South Beltway Project are transported across Lincoln on Tuesday and Wednesday. From 8-9 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. both days, police will escort vehicles carrying concrete bridge girders, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. The girders will be transported from North 63rd Street and Cornhusker Highway to 27th Street and south to the project near Saltillo Road.