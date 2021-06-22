Cancel
'Feeling pretty lucky right now': Rob Mills shares loved-up photo with his ABC News Breakfast presenter girlfriend Georgie Tunny

By Abi Moustafa
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Australian singer and TV host Rob Mills turned 39 on Monday.

And to celebrate, the former Neighbours star and his ABC News Breakfast presenter girlfriend Georgie Tunny enjoyed an action-packed day.

The loved-up couple enjoyed a game of mini golf and a round of go-karting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYnse_0abYnuSB00
'Feeling pretty lucky right now': Rob Mills shared a loved-up photo with his ABC News Breakfast presenter girlfriend Georgie Tunny as he turned 39 on Monday 

Rob shared a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram, alongside a message of gratitude.

'Happy birthday to me. Feeling pretty lucky right now. Thanks for all the well wishes. It’s good to be home,' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Georgie also dedicated a birthday post to her boyfriend, sharing a picture of the time Rob sported longer locks.

'Happiest Birthday, Sir Topknot. I love you more than the combined weight of hair ties I’ve lost over the course of my life,' she cheekily wrote in her tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479u0M_0abYnuSB00
Gushing girlfriend: Meanwhile, Georgie also dedicated a birthday post to her boyfriend, sharing a picture of the time Rob sported longer locks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwxid_0abYnuSB00
Happy! The former Australian Idol star has been dating ABC News Breakfast presenter Georgie since 2018 

The former Australian Idol star has been dating Georgie since 2018.

In August, the musical theatre performer revealed how he convinced her to go on a date with him.

Rob explained to The Sydney Morning Herald that he first became enamoured with the 29-year-old when he saw her on TV.

'I flicked on the television to ABC News Breakfast and went, ''Who is that?!'' She was beautiful and articulate. I needed to know her,' he said.

'I sent her a direct message on Instagram, which opened with, 'I promise I'm not crazy.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vl5Yd_0abYnuSB00
Love at first sight: Rob first became enamoured with Georgie when he saw her on ABC News Breakfast. Pictured: Georgia with fellow presenter Michael Rowland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHbDl_0abYnuSB00
Romantic: 'I flicked on the television to ABC News Breakfast and went, ''Who is that?!'' She was beautiful and articulate. I needed to know her,' he said

Although Georgie was initially unsure if the message was actually from Rob, it didn't take much to convince her to go on a date.

The television presenter was a 'massive fan' of Australian Idol when Rob was a contestant.

The couple have since taken the next step in their relationship, with Georgie moving into Rob's place in early 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Naqk_0abYnuSB00
Sweet: 'I sent her a direct message on Instagram, which opened with, 'I promise I'm not crazy'' he added. The television presenter was a 'massive fan' of Australian Idol when Rob was a contestant and agreed to a date 
