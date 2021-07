With a semi-normalized Paris Fashion Week in the proverbial bag, there's another vast selection of lookbooks and runway presentations to pick through, providing ample opportunity to scope Spring/Summer 2022's grails ahead of time. Though there are more than enough goodies to last a lifetime, we've picked out a few bits to add to your shopping list for next summer, skimming some of the choicest pieces alongside some goods that may have gotten lost in the ever-hectic seasonal shuffle from luxury labels and indies alike.