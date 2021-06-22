Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two Indian Men Defrauded Millions In 'Robocall' Scheme By Posing As Social Security Administration

By Mary Adeline Dela Cruz
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More victims have emerged after two Indian nationals pleaded guilty on conspiracy charges relating to their involvement in an international robocalls scheme that targeted thousands of vulnerable elderly Americans across multiple U.S. states, including Virginia, for several years. Pradipsinh Parmar, 41, and Sumer Patel, 37, have been charged for their...

www.latintimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Fbi#Indian#Americans#Fbi#Dea#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Two men fined $352 mln over hack and trade scheme

(Reuters) - A man accused of hacking non-public press releases and passing them to traders must pay a $319 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a New Jersey federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo entered a default judgment against Aleksander Ieremenko and...
Public Safetyaugustachronicle.com

Kelvin Collins: Watch out for Social Security Administration impostors

While not necessarily a new type of scam, the rates of government impostor scams are beginning to rapidly increase across the nation, particularly from scammers claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. As tax season comes to a close and the rate of IRS-impersonation scams begins to decline, SSA impersonators...
Public Safetyswark.today

ATTORNEY GENERAL ALERT: The Social Security Administration Will Not Call You

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans of the increased number of scam artists calling and claiming their Social Security numbers have been stolen or compromised. These scams normally start with the scammers calling and stating they work for the Social Security Administration. They will then claim a Social Security number has been canceled due to fraud or misuse. In response, Arkansans will often verify their information over the phone, but once the number is shared, the scam artist steals the victim’s identity and uses it for their own monetary gain.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County and New York men admit roles in $4 million union-related health care fraud scheme

NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – A Morris County man and a New York man Thursday admitted their roles in defrauding a union-run health benefit fund of more than $4 million in connection with running unauthorized health and wellness events where thousands of medically unnecessary tests were performed on union members, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig.
Public Safetywnctimes.com

Bank Employee Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Her Employer Of Nearly $1.7 Million

NEWARK, N.J. – A Freeport, New York, man was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for participating in a conspiracy to carry out a $9 million scheme to use bogus information and simultaneous loan applications at multiple banks to fraudulently obtain home equity lines of credit, a scheme known as “shotgunning,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Two O.C. Men to Plead Guilty to Securities Fraud

Two Orange County men were charged Friday with conning thousands of investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a trading program that they falsely claimed was profitable, and then using most of the $1.8 million raised to enrich themselves. Jeremy David McAlpine, 25, of Fountain Valley,...
Junction City, KSksal.com

14 Busted in Million Dollar Scheme

Over a dozen people are facing federal cares in connection with a kickback scheme which originated at a call center in Junction City involving more than $1 million in fraudulent customer refunds. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kanesha Mercer, 32, Darius Polite, 27, and Rudy Hunt, 29, were indicted...
NFLSFGate

Man pleads guilty in Ponzi scheme that defrauded athletes

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors, including multiple professional athletes, of millions of dollars in a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme. Tyler Tysdal, 50, of Lone Tree, faces up to eight years in prison and must pay more than $18 million in restitution as part...
Personal FinanceQuad-Cities Times

Social Security: 3 ways to achieve independence with social security

Three ways to achieve independence with social security. Celebrating our nation’s independence every year on July 4 is a point of joy and pride. For more than 85 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have three useful online tools to help you achieve the financial independence you deserve in retirement.
San Angelo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Oilfield CEO Sentenced to Federal Prison After Defrauding Investors of Millions

ODESSA, TX –– A federal judge has sentenced the owner of San Jan Oilfield Services to 15 years in prison after he defrauded investors out of more than $18 million. Back in 2017, San Jan suddenly closed its doors and left nearly 400 employees without a job. At the time CEO James Clint Fletcher blamed multimillion-dollar embezzlement for the closure.
Economytucson.com

Letter: Social Security is not Socialism

A recent reader stated that if he were able to put the money that went into S/S into a private S&P index fund (with all the rules that apply to S/S) he would be receiving four times the amount he is receiving now. The writer is making the common mistake about what exactly S/S is. It’s to supplement a person's income after retirement. It's not designed to replace a person’s pre-retirement income. S/S includes Survivors Insurance, Disability Insurance, and most important Medicare. The writer said investing in an Index 500 he would have four times the amount now that he is receiving from S/S. Not putting money into his S/S account he’s missing out on his employer's S/S payment. And what would he do for medical coverage? All investments income would be taxable unless in an I.R.A. Relying only on self-investment for retirement without S/S is a recipe for disaster.
Hart, TXKFDA

Hart cattle raiser pleads guilty to defrauding AgTexas of $3.7 million

HART, Texas (KFDA) - A Castro County cattle raiser entered a guilty plea to a federal charge for defrauding an agriculture lender of $3.7 million. Court documents show Kirt Espenson, doing business as E6 Cattle Company, didn’t pay AgTexas Production Credit Association when he sold calves he had pledged as collateral for loans.
POTUSNBC News

Trump Org. and top aide charged with 15-year scheme to defraud U.S. of taxes

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged Thursday in what prosecutors said was a sweeping, 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump's company “off the books” and help them avoid paying taxes. The Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to charges that...
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

$1.6 Million Sought After Ponzi Scheme Defrauds Missouri Investors

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division ordered a Nevada-based company and two executives to pay $1.6 million after defrauding seven Missouri investors. Golden Genesis, Inc., along with the company’s founder and CEO Thomas Casey, and its co-owner and de facto chief financial officer, Dennis Di Ricco, were found to have defrauded investors, many of them retired senior citizens, by selling unregistered, non-exempt, promissory notes. They were found to have utilized an unregistered Las Vegas-based broker-dealer, Retire Happy, LLC, to sell more than $9 million of the notes. Investors were promised high returns and were given sales materials containing false and misleading information. New investment monies were used to pay prior investors their purported returns. Additionally, Di Ricco, with the knowledge and approval of Casey, used funds to purchase stock in an unrelated company, Adomani, Inc., that had once been controlled by Di Ricco. Despite the promises of high returns, Casey ceased paying investors interest and returned only a portion of their original investment. Missouri Securities Commissioner David M. Minnick ordered Golden Genesis, Casey and Di Ricco to pay more than $1.1 million in civil penalties, over $400,000 in restitution, interest and approximately $32,000 for the yearlong investigation.

Comments / 3

Community Policy