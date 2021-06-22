Two Indian Men Defrauded Millions In 'Robocall' Scheme By Posing As Social Security Administration

A recent reader stated that if he were able to put the money that went into S/S into a private S&P index fund (with all the rules that apply to S/S) he would be receiving four times the amount he is receiving now. The writer is making the common mistake about what exactly S/S is. It’s to supplement a person's income after retirement. It's not designed to replace a person’s pre-retirement income. S/S includes Survivors Insurance, Disability Insurance, and most important Medicare. The writer said investing in an Index 500 he would have four times the amount now that he is receiving from S/S. Not putting money into his S/S account he’s missing out on his employer's S/S payment. And what would he do for medical coverage? All investments income would be taxable unless in an I.R.A. Relying only on self-investment for retirement without S/S is a recipe for disaster.