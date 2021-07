Did you think Fairs were cancelled last year for the first time? Polio, a disease similar to COVID, affected fairs too over 50 years ago. Jerry Apps, lifelong writer of American agriculture, lived through both COVID & Polio. He is currently working on a book of the history of fairs and the release date has been delayed due to the pandemic. However, Apps says, “It allows me to write how for the first time – and polio was another time when some of the fairs were cancelled, but for many years everyone looked forward to attending their county fair and all of a sudden it was no more, it was gone.”