A long battle between college athletes and the NCAA seems to be over, for now, as the NCAA officially released an interim regulatory action permitting athletes on the collegiate and high school level to benefit from their name, image, and likeness without jeopardizing their eligibility. After an unanimous decision by the Supreme court, 9-0, the NCAA had no choice but to issue this interim policy until federal legislation is adopted. From the Quick Guide to the New NCAA Interim Policy, it states: