Wife Lived With Elderly Husband's Corpse To Continue Collecting Pension

By Jasmine Salanga
Latin Times
Latin Times
 16 days ago
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested on Sunday after police stumbled upon the gruesome discovery of her elderly husband’s corpse in their residence in Okazaki City. A concerned relative of Masahiro Tamura, 84, alerted the police on Saturday, noting they had not heard from the patriarch for a long time, Tokyo Reporter noted. Authorities shortly arranged for an unannounced welfare check on the Tamura family's home.

Latin Times

Latin Times

ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

