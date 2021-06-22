Wife Lived With Elderly Husband's Corpse To Continue Collecting Pension

Ocala, Florida is looking for a new fire chief after they let their leader go partially over the actions of his wife. The video below shows the former Ocala Fire Chief’s wife losing it at an Outback Steakhouse and resisting law enforcement. According to a termination of employment letter issued by Assistant City Manager Ken Whitehead, Alexander was fired for his alleged “unprofessional conduct on several occasions” and a general erosion of “trust in the organization by creating a counter-productive and uncomfortable work environment for City staff.” This timing seems awfully suspicious given he was served his release right after this video was released.