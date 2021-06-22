Wife Lived With Elderly Husband's Corpse To Continue Collecting Pension
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested on Sunday after police stumbled upon the gruesome discovery of her elderly husband’s corpse in their residence in Okazaki City. A concerned relative of Masahiro Tamura, 84, alerted the police on Saturday, noting they had not heard from the patriarch for a long time, Tokyo Reporter noted. Authorities shortly arranged for an unannounced welfare check on the Tamura family's home.www.latintimes.com