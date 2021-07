July 1, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Justice today released the following statement from spokesman Anthony Coley following the Supreme Court’s decision in. “The Attorney General has made clear, ‘the Department of Justice will never stop working to protect the democracy to which all Americans are entitled.’ The department remains strongly committed to challenging discriminatory election laws and will continue to use every legal tool available to protect all qualified Americans seeking to participate in the electoral process. The department urges Congress to enact additional legislation to provide more effective protection for every American’s right to vote.”