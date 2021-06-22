Solidcore has come to South End!
A new boutique fitness studio, [solidcore], has come to South End! This location is the first studio in North Carolina, which has over 65 locations nationwide. [solidcore] is unlike any Pilates workout you have done before. Lovingly described as “intensified Pilates,” this is a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine, Sweatlana, created specifically for the studio. The class targets clients' slow twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening and conditioning and resistance training to a whole new level.clclt.com