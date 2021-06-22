Gering High School selected to participate in 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute
GERING - Gering High School was selected as one of eight Nebraska school teams to attend the 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute in June. The Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Extension are offering this Institute to support selected schools in designing and implementing effective school-wide farm to school (F2S) programs — programs that create a culture of wellness, improve food quality and access, engage students in agriculture and nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems.starherald.com