Real Madrid reject Man Utd's Paul Pogba 'straight swap' transfer proposal

Real Madrid are reportedly set to reject an offer from Manchester United for Raphael Varane that will include a swap for Paul Pogba.

Varane is a top target for the Red Devils this summer, who are looking to provide Harry Maguire with a world-class partner at centre-back.

Four-time Champions League winner and World Cup champion Varane is expected to cost around £80m.

But with just one year left to run on his contract, United are hoping that they can strike up a deal worth considerably less.

Reports in Spain suggest the Red Devils are keen to pay no more than £35m to keep enough funds to secure a deal for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Now though, the Old Trafford board are said to be favouring a swap deal for Varane, with Pogba heading the other way.

Pogba, Varane's international team-mate with France, has been strongly linked with a move to Real in recent years, even describing it as him "dream" in 2020.

AS claim that United are ready to offer the La Liga side a straight swap - Pogba for Varane.

However, Real are set to reject the bid as they are looking to raise funds of their own to launch a move for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is currently discussing a contract negotiation with United, and reports earlier this week suggested that United are ready to make him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are preparing a new £104million deal that will see Pogba earn a staggering £400,000-a-week over the next five years, making him the highest earner in the Premier League.

Pogba gave an update on his contract situation earlier this month, admitting he was yet to sit down with Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to discuss a new deal, and confirmed there was no offer in place yet.

"I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is... well there has not been yet a concrete offer," Pogba said.

"It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays.

"So, I didn't sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven't spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United."

Pogba and Varane are expected to start in Wednesday's final Group F clash at Euro 2020 that will determine who they face in the knockout rounds.

France are leading the 'Group of Death' by just one point, having been held to a draw by Hungary following their opening win over Germany.