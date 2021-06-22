Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Kerr County in south central Texas Eastern Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to Albert, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Stonewall, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City, Rocky Hill, LBJ State Park, Bankersmith, Sisterdale, Cypress Creek, Blumenthal, Eckert, Waring, Albert, Crabapple, Grapetown and Welfare. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH