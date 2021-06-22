Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillespie County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Kerr County in south central Texas Eastern Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to Albert, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Stonewall, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City, Rocky Hill, LBJ State Park, Bankersmith, Sisterdale, Cypress Creek, Blumenthal, Eckert, Waring, Albert, Crabapple, Grapetown and Welfare. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Stonewall, TX
City
Kerrville, TX
County
Kendall County, TX
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Willow City, TX
County
Kerr County, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Waring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy