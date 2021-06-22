Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Madison; Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas South central Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bedias, or 18 miles south of Madisonville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Navasota, Bedias, Anderson, Iola, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH