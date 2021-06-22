Cancel
Brazos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Madison; Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas South central Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bedias, or 18 miles south of Madisonville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Navasota, Bedias, Anderson, Iola, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Posted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Posted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Posted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

