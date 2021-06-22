Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Burnet County in south central Texas Northwestern Travis County in south central Texas West Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bertram, Leander, Lago Vista, Liberty Hill, Oatmeal and Smithwick. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.