Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnet County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet, Travis by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Burnet; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Burnet County in south central Texas Northwestern Travis County in south central Texas West Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bertram, Leander, Lago Vista, Liberty Hill, Oatmeal and Smithwick. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty Hill, TX
City
Bertram, TX
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Burnet, TX
City
Lago Vista, TX
City
Leander, TX
Travis County, TX
Cars
County
Burnet County, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Burnet Travis#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy