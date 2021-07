Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has launched a new website, replacing the previous version that had been in place for the past five years. The new website, located at GSPAirport.com, is a fresh, dynamic, and interactive presentation of all GSP has to offer. The site is designed with the traveler in mind, making it “mobile first” to maximize efficiency and ease of use for users. New features include flight tracking, security checkpoint wait-times, a low fare finder, and the ability to purchase airline tickets and parking online.