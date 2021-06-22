Crowd braves heat to celebrate new federal holiday
Area residents turned out in large numbers Saturday to attend a Juneteenth celebration at Lovie Watson Park in Arkansas City. Juneteenth marks the effective end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19,1865, when word finally reached slaves in Texas that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier. Juneteenth became a federal holiday Thursday after President Joe Biden signed a bill approved by Congress.www.ctnewsonline.com