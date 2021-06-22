Lakers Video: Tom Brady & Draymond Green Headline Upcoming Episode Of LeBron James & HBO’s ‘The Shop’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Uninterrupted's "The Shop" on HBO has been one of the most enlightening and entertaining shows released in recent years as it is rare for the general audience to see figures from different industries come together and talk about a wide range of topics. The show recently returned for its fourth season and was headlined by several big name celebrities like James, Jay-Z and Bad Bunny.www.lakers365.com