• … last night at Wilson park, the Arkansas City Choral society gave a fine concert which was attended by a fair-sized crowd of the music lovers of the city. … those who heard the concert seemed to enjoy the splendid music as there was a great amount of applause … The program at this time consisted of a cantata,”Building of the Ship,” by Henry Lahee, and also several short numbers. … The soloists in the cantata were Mesdames Walter Hutchison, Dal Lawhe, Geo. Sayles, Guy Curfman and Messrs. Harry Oldroyd, R. Otis Fowler and Elmer Gilbreath.