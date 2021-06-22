Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LETTER: Thanks for board report, reactions

Pantagraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the Pantagraph for the report on the District #87 school board and public comment meeting earlier this month. It appeared to be another example of adults behaving badly in a public forum where everyone should know better. I was pleased to see the opinion piece a few days...

www.pantagraph.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Columbian

Letter: Thanks to county council

This morning, at the prompting of a friend, I sent a message to our Clark County councilors, urging them to ban fireworks countywide in light of the heat and drought we are experiencing. Within minutes, I received a response from Gary Medvigy, saying a ban had just been issued. Thank you to the county council and to all who contacted them. Our flora and fauna thank you as well.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Thanks to Commissioner Warring

I would like to express my appreciation to County Commissioner Mike Warring for standing up for our right to vote for the County Auditor position. The other four of our elected County Commissioners voted to end that right, making the County Auditor a position now hired by the Commissioners and no longer accountable to the voters. Thank you Commissioner Warring for having faith in the voters of Isanti County to choose a qualified candidate and hold them accountable through their vote!
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Town boards should keep virtual meetings

I read with interest the article in the June 28 edition of The Daily News about hybrid public hearings in Salisbury. I have noticed that the meetings of the Planning and Zoning boards in Newbury have returned to in-person meetings. Since the governor has extended the option for remote meetings...
idahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Thanks to Bill Spencer

I attended a retirement party on Friday night for Bill Spencer, who works at Syringa Hospital and Clinic. For many years, Bill has been the director of ambulance services and EMTs at the hospital, as well as the facilities manager. He is an advanced EMT himself and trains others throughout the county. If you have had an unexpected ride in the ambulance and were taken care of by an EMT, you have Bill Spencer to thank for that. He has touched countless lives over the 20-plus years working at Syringa, and there are no words to express the gratitude our entire community owes to Bill. Because he is well-respected at the state level Emergency Management Services, he has influence on policy and priorities. I wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank Bill for his contributions to maintaining our physical buildings and most importantly for participating in saving lives in Syringa Hospital District. I wish him well on his retirement from the entire Board of Trustees. We will miss Bill’s smiling face in our board meetings.
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: Thanks for staying positive

I used to think that the 250-word editorial writers to this newspaper were a bunch of naysayers. But, out of curiosity, I decided to collect some statistics on these editorials, starting on May 1 and ending on June 30. I rated each letter as "positive," "negative" or "neutral." The letter...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Acting mayor deserves our thanks

As we return to “normal” as a city, we need to recognize we are doing so in large part because of the incredible strength and leadership of Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. Aside from being the first openly gay person and first woman to take this role, Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson stepped...
clearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Attended school board meeting

It was another exhilarating evening at the last school board meeting, despite sitting through an uneventful two hours of listening to Becky Hogg rattle off figures after figures asking trustees to turn to page 6, 8, etc. etc. I was seated next to an individual whom I presumed was a teacher who was following the proposed budget discussion on his cell phone. It would have been nice (considering the importance of this meeting) if the office manager would have provided the general public with handouts or had some type of visual Power Point display so all in attendance could actually see what she was referencing. Maybe next budget meeting.
INFORUM

Letter: Thank you for recent letter about critical race theory

The June 29th letter from Stash Hempeck, on critical race theory, was the best commentary/educational statements on this subject that I have read since this topic became a daily discussion subject. Hopefully we can keep good constructive comments like this coming. Also kudos to Tony Bender for his outspoken and entertaining columns.
Union Leader

Letter: Malaby did his research, thanks for his op-ed

To the Editor: I am so encouraged after reading Richard Malaby’s op-ed submission in the June 25 edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader. His information was so precise and so encouraging. I am glad I took the time to read it. I hope more individuals who simply listen to the critics of this country do their research as he did.
Daily Progress

Opinion/Letter: VDOT deserves thanks for work on U.S. 250

We too often fail to recognize the services of those who work for us. And we shouldn't. So how about props to the Virginia Department of Transportation for fixing the U.S. 250 rockslide weeks ahead of schedule? And a special shout-out to the men and women we'll never meet who worked such long hours for us.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thanks, Austin Quinn-Davidson

I am lucky enough to count Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson as my Assembly representative. The rest of Anchorage has now also had the pleasure of knowing how dedicated she is to her constituents and to Anchorage as a community. Just as quickly as she took on the monumental role of mayor, she is heading back to join the other 10 Assembly members to continue working toward the economic renewal for our city.
Addison Independent

Letter to the editor: Salisbury clerk thanks residents

I was recently reminded by an act of kindness how grateful I am to be living and working in Addison County and by extension how important it is to say thank you! Our lives, personal, professional, social, were turned upside down by the pandemic. All of us here at the...
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Thankful for county COVID leadership

I’m so grateful to Warren County leadership, our Health Services Director Ginelle Jones, the public Health Department and the county staff for their work during the pandemic. We didn’t know how it would go when COVID intruded into our lives in March 2020. Our seniors and people who were already...
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Volunteer’s efforts earn ‘thank you’

A special thank you to Cory Leggott, who has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for the past six years. Cory is employed by the North Platte Public Schools in the athletic department, but in his spare time he volunteers in the community with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis Club, helping to build handicapped ramps and involved with the Nebraskaland Days rodeo and parades. He is very active in the First Methodist Church.
farmvilleherald.com

Letter – School Board needs to try something different

I totally agree with Roger Watson’s editorial about the school board holding all the cards in the school board and superintendent mess. They are the only ones with the power to do anything about our disgraceful ranking and the lack of accreditation of any of our schools with the State of Virginia. They are getting off to a shaky start by not making any changes and entrusting the superintendent, who led them to these new historic lows, to suddenly turn into a swan and lead us to new historic highs.
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Move the Monument Coalition Thanks You

We in Move the Monument Coalition wish to thank everyone who turned out for the June 19 march and rally, including those public servants whose work contributed to the safe expression of our First Amendment rights. All of you helped to make the event peaceful, thoughtful and, we hope, a...
Concord Monitor

Letter: Thanks to Peggy Senter

I am grateful that the Monitor chose to recognize the tremendous gift that Peggy Senter gave to New Hampshire and particularly to Concord. We are a better place to live because of Peggy’s vision and dedication. As a former voice and guitar student, and a Songweaver, Peggy enhanced my life....
arvadapress.com

Letter to the editor: Griffith thanks

Thank you to everyone who came to my campaign kick-off party. It was great to see so many faces in person and wonderful smiles. If you did not get a chance to donate at the party and you likeMike! Please visit my website, www.michaelforarvada.com and donate today to ensure our message reaches all of Arvada. Campaigns cost money and I need your help.
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Marlington board needs to act

I find it unacceptable that the Marlington board has yet to appoint a replacement for Danielle Stevens. This process should have been swift and simple. The newspaper reported that two board members want to go one direction and two the other. It’s no secret that the board is and has been divided. But, the voters elected Danielle Stevens after she ran a campaign on policies that most in the community support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy