LETTER: Thanks for board report, reactions

I attended a retirement party on Friday night for Bill Spencer, who works at Syringa Hospital and Clinic. For many years, Bill has been the director of ambulance services and EMTs at the hospital, as well as the facilities manager. He is an advanced EMT himself and trains others throughout the county. If you have had an unexpected ride in the ambulance and were taken care of by an EMT, you have Bill Spencer to thank for that. He has touched countless lives over the 20-plus years working at Syringa, and there are no words to express the gratitude our entire community owes to Bill. Because he is well-respected at the state level Emergency Management Services, he has influence on policy and priorities. I wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank Bill for his contributions to maintaining our physical buildings and most importantly for participating in saving lives in Syringa Hospital District. I wish him well on his retirement from the entire Board of Trustees. We will miss Bill’s smiling face in our board meetings.