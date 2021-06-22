Benjamin Nowain’s Northstate Breakdown – Week 3: From Fires to The Brown Act

This week Benjamin Nowain covers Eastern Shasta County fires before addressing Shasta County Brown Act allegations. Benjamin Nowain is an Analyst at Shasta County Health and Human Services. He grew up in Palo Cedro, and has a penchant for storytelling. He loves technology and film, which he studied at City College of San Francisco. He also runs Redding VR, a Virtual Reality Arcade in downtown Redding, on weekends. His hobbies include filmmaking and gaming. He is married to Jenny-O’Connell-Nowain and has two children, Chloe and Ari.