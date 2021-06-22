WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We must do more on affordable health care

Is Obamacare here to stay, after all? On June 17 the Affordable Care Act (ACA) survived a third attempt to eliminate it via the Supreme Court. The Court ruled 7-2 that the plaintiffs in the case—attorneys general from states around the country— did not have standing and threw out their suit. Though they did not rule on the merits of the case, their decision seems to many to signal a change in the national mood. If that mood holds, what’s next for healthcare in the United States, and what values should guide what comes next?