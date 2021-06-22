Cancel
Taliban take Afghan area

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan – Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Monday and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the insurgent group added to its string of recent victories on the battlefield. Dozens of districts have fallen to the Taliban since May 1, when...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nato#The European Union#Eu#Indonesian#The Health Ministry
Country
Indonesia
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Militaryatlanticcitynews.net

Taliban Forces More Afghan Soldiers To Flee Into Tajikistan

Another group of Afghan government soldiers has fled across the border into Tajikistan as Taliban militants press an offensive across swaths of northern Afghanistan. Tajikistan's border service said that 17 Afghan soldiers fled into the country on June 27 after Taliban militants attacked a border checkpoint located in the town of Chukchuk, in the Kaldor district in Balkh Province, Tajikistan's state media reported.
MilitaryThe Independent

Taliban fighters surrender weapons at Afghan government ceremony

Taliban fighters appear to surrender their weapons at a ceremony organised by Afghanistan’s government in the western city of Herat in this video by Euronews’ No Comment. Men are seen queueing up in front of tables, onto which they place AK-47 guns and other weapons as armed Afghan soldiers look on.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out -Abdullah

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The head of Afghanistan’s peace council said on Friday that long-stalled talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned despite surging Taliban attacks, unless the insurgents themselves pull out. “I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut...
Militarystlouisnews.net

Afghan former VP instructs soldiers to fight Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 28 (ANI): As the conflict in Afghanistan deepens, the country's former Vice President Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum on Sunday urged his soldiers and supporters to fight the Taliban fiercely and stop them from taking over more territory. Enayatullah Babar Farahmand, deputy chief of the Afghan High Council...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taliban fighters launch attack on Ghazni, clash with Afghan troops

GHAZNI, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Taliban fighters have launched an attack on Ghazni, clashing with Afghan forces and using explosives in an attempt to seize the central Afghan city, local officials said on Tuesday. The assault on Ghazni, on the highway linking the capital Kabul with the southern province of Kandahar,...
World104.1 WIKY

Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advances

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan/KABUL (Reuters) – More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan on Sunday following Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said. The crossings underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the country as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years...
Worldwkzo.com

Taliban attack capital of northwestern Afghan province

HERAT/KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban insurgents on Wednesday reached the entry points to the capital of Afghanistan’s northwestern Badghis province, officials said, causing panic among local people and prompting prisoners to break out of the city’s prison. Provincial governor Husamuddin Shams told Reuters the Taliban had attacked the city of Qala-e-Naw...
Militarywtvi.org

Afghan militias fighting Taliban blame U.S. 'abandonment'

As the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan nears its completion, the Afghan army is quickly losing ground throughout the country to the Taliban. To bolster its military, the government is arming militias to help in the fight. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson traveled to two provinces near the capital — Parwan and Logar — to meet militia men who have Afghan leaders worried about a new civil war.
WorldMercury News

As Taliban advances, Afghan security forces flee the country

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan – More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel have fled across the border into Tajikistan after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said on Monday, while dozens of others were captured by the insurgents. The crossings on Sunday underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the...
WorldVoice of America

Tajikistan Bolsters Border as Afghan Troops, Fleeing Taliban, Seek Refuge

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN/KABUL - Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign...
IndiaPosted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multiracial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.

