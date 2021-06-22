Mr. David Everett Hooks, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 PM in the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. David was at peace with his Salvation through his Savior, Jesus Christ. He worked as a barber and had previously operated Winterville Barber and Beauty for a number of years. David was a member of the Town of Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS Rescue, past member of Winterville Rescue and EMS, past member of Town of Winterville Town Council, past committee member of the Winterville Watermelon Festival and past Sachem of the Winterville Improved Order of Red Men. David was a member of the Reedy Branch FWB Church and also attended Winterville FWB Church. David was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Mary Lou Jordan Hooks, and sisters, Darcie Elaine Hooks and Daisie Eileen Hooks. He is survived by his brother, Ernest A. Hooks; nieces, Melanie Owens, husband Michael, their daughter Hailey, and Shannon Woodell, husband Mark, and their son, Mason and daughter Mackensie; uncle, Linwood Hooks; and many cousins. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to: Town of Winterville Fire Department or Winterville Rescue and EMS, P.O. Box 1459, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.