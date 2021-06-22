Cancel
U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm early favorite for Open Championship

Jon Rahm captured his first major on Sunday at the U.S. Open and has been installed as the player to beat at the next major, The Open Championship set for July 15-18 at Royal St. George’s in England.

Per BetMGM odds on Monday, Rahm was +900 and the narrow choice over Dustin Johnson (+1100) and Rory McIlroy (+1200).

At FanDuel, Rahm (+850), McIlroy (+1100) and Johnson (+1200) led the list.

Johnson and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson tied for second the last time the tournament was held at Royal St. George’s, 2011, when Darren Clarke won the title.

The 2019 Open Championship was won by Shane Lowry, with the event canceled in 2020 because of the global pandemic.

Sports world reacts to Jon Rahm winning 2021 U.S. Open

Also expected to be in contention, according to the BetMGM odds list:

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, +1400; Jordan Spieth, +1600; Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, +2000; and Tyrrell Hatton, +2500.

The 26-year-old Rahm, who won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines as the +1000, pre-tournament betting favorite, has been among the top 10 finishers in each of the three 2021 majors. His best finish at The Open Championship is a tie for 11th in 2019.

Johnson tied for 19th at the U.S. Open over the weekend.

Among other notables on the BetMGM menu: Lowry, +4000; Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Mickelson, +5000; and Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler, +6600.

–Field Level Media

