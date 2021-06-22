Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

Kara's Kids: Local Teen Volunteer

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuraj, a senior at Corvallis High School, created a website where young people of diverse backgrounds can share their experiences, perspectives, and culture with one another, along with online conferences that have involved young people from more than 13 countries. As an Indian American, Suraj had to get used to school mates joking about his name, making fun of his lunch food, and humiliating him in other ways because of his background. As a result, "I felt ashamed of my own culture and heritage," he said. When the Black Lives Matter movement brought topics of race and discrimination to the forefront last year, Suraj felt the need to provide all teens who identify as minorities with a platform to talk comfortably about their cultures, their unique struggles, and experiences with prejudice, and to understand that all their individual qualities matter. He recruited a half-dozen friends to help him set up a website and begin writing and publishing posts on the site, which now features more than 20 articles by minority students plus interviews with notable minority public figures. Suraj and his team also established a presence on Instagram and started hosting online awareness conferences to connect students all over the world. In addition, Suraj organized an "Awareness and Acceptance Week" in his hometown of Corvallis, during which hundreds of students watched videos of minority teens discussing prejudice and ways to counter systemic discrimination. "Especially in today's climate, it's so important to be understanding of each other's struggles," said Suraj.

katu.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
Corvallis, OR
Society
City
Corvallis, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Race#Corvallis High School#An Indian American#The Prudential Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 1

Community Policy