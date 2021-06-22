Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Elder Care Services looking for volunteers for Meals on Wheels re-start

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 16 days ago
Elder Care Services in Tallahassee is asking for your help to feed home-bound seniors in your community, the organization is looking for volunteers to deliver hot meals for their Meals on Wheels program.

You must be available once a week, and use you're own vehicle.

Jocelyne Fliger with Elder Care said the meals on wheels program gives seniors a chance for healthy meals daily, a long with social interaction, a crucial part of the program.

"Social isolation is a huge problem," said Jocelyne Fliger. "It not only affects mental health, but also physical health, and so besides just delivering the meal, often times these volunteers become a really important component of our clients lives."

If you're interested in volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program, click here.

