Joni Mitchell’s Blue: my favourite song – by James Taylor, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby and more

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoni came along when few women wrote their own songs. They were marginalised and surrounded by men, but she was never defined by that. Her songs are her own story – and she just happens to be a woman. All I Want is incredibly hard to sing because the melodies are all over the place. It’s a pretty song about an idyllic love that unravels. “I am on a lonely road and I am travelling, travelling, travelling.” There was so much sadness around her relationships, but also freedom from them too. As if she’s saying, “I won’t let you destroy or hurt me. I will triumph in the end with my songwriting and my freedom.” I met her four or five years ago at an intimate dinner party, where she held court like a magnificent queen.

www.theguardian.com
