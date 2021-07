BBC presenter Andrew Marr has revealed he suffered a “nasty” bout of Covid-19 despite having already received both vaccine doses.The journalist told viewers on his flagship show that he thinks he got the disease while covering the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this month. When interviewing London mayor Sadiq Khan he said: “I think I got mine at the G7 in Cornwall.”He also said: “I had a bit of Covid last week despite being double-jabbed, and very nasty it was too.”In a later segment while interviewing Sir Peter Hornby, the chairman of virus advisory group Nervtag, Marr mentioned...