Showers and storms today will move in southwest to northeast. Today & Tonight: After starting with temperatures in the mid-70s this morning, a little bit of sun will quickly bump temperatures into the upper 80s. Before temperatures can reach the 90s, clouds will build in and showers will start up. Areas further south and west will see showers first. Then, showers will move southwest to northeast. A brief heavy downpour will be possible. If you are driving in the rain, look out for street and poor drainage flooding and never drive on water cover roads. Overnight, some light rain will linger into early Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.