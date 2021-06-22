I do love getting older. Here are five infuriating reasons why

The biggest reasons for why you should buy into the AoC hype. Ashes of Creation is an upcoming MMORPG being developed by Intrepid Studios that has the potential to redefine the genre. The game systems and design philosophies behind AoC make it an extremely promising game. If you're not familiar with it, our "Ashes of Creation: Everything You Need To Know" guide goes through the core principles and systems of AoC to help you figure out exactly what makes the game special. But if the raw information isn't enough to convince you, we're breaking down some of the top reasons this game should excite you, especially if you're a fan of the MMO genre.