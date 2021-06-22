Cancel
I do love getting older. Here are five infuriating reasons why

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently – brace yourselves – we can’t stop ageing. Time to pack up my crucible and robes and cancel my subscription to Practical Alchemy for Beginners. A newly published international study has concluded, in essence, that biological factors will continue to constrain our attempts to prolong life. “The trajectory towards death in old age has not changed,” said José Manuel Aburto, part of the team that analysed mortality data, rather crushingly, like that kid who told you Santa wasn’t real.

www.theguardian.com
