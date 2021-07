Just a few weeks ago, the North Carolina Native Plant Society asked Patrick George and I to do a presentation on the Treasure Tree Program for their monthly meeting. This chapter is run by Carol Fox and Beth Davis. During COVID, the group organized monthly meetings with a variety of presentations using Zoom. It was a great opportunity for us to tell the history of the original program, highlight several of the trees, and talk about where we are headed with the newly revived program. You can view a recording of the presentation here on YouTube.