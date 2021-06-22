Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chucking insurance Some pharmacies are starting to sell generics outside the insurance system

By Marty Schladen
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Uq6c_0abYgJul00

To a growing number of pharmacists, using insurance to pay for most generic drugs makes about as much sense as getting auto insurance to cover your oil changes.

Problem is, if you try to buy generics without using your insurance card at the vast, vast majority of American pharmacies, you’re going to pay a “cash” price that is wildly inflated by the crazy system of middlemen, rebates and cost-shifts imposed on pharmacies by the insurance system.

The result, unbeknownst to many consumers, is that your copayment for many generic drugs is often more than what the entire price would be if you could get them on a truly open market.

Consider:

An Ohio patient recently was making a $141 copayment through her insurance for 180 pills of Celecoxib, a generic version of the anti-inflammatory drug Celebrex. When she went to a new pharmacy that eschews insurance, she was able to get it for $23.05.

That means the copayment for the drug is six times as much as what drug cost on the open market — even when you add in a dispensing fee.

And the cash price in a pharmacy that takes insurance — which is almost all of them? About $1,165, or 50 times as much as if she could get it from a secondary wholesaler, the pharmacy equivalent of the open market.

That vast cost difference is only part of the reason why Nate Hux and a tiny number of other pharmacists in the United States are starting up pharmacies that exclude insurance companies and their middlemen: pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. Hux said it also allows him to be a better pharmacist because it’s a cleaner system that pays him only to practice his profession.

For patients, the savings and better health outcomes can be intertwined. Particularly benefitting are customers with no insurance and the growing number who are on high-deductible plans.

“They just don’t take medicine because it’s stupid expensive,” Hux said recently as he leaned against the counter at Freedom Pharmacy outside of Columbus. “So we opened the door for them to be able to take 90% of the medicine that’s out there at a reasonable price: $15 or less for a 90-day supply. Why do we need insurance for $15 for a 90-day supply?”

After long consideration, Hux in December opened Freedom Pharmacy in a suite next to Pickerington Pharmacy, which he also owns and which operates within the insurance system.

“We have a pharmacy living in both worlds, so we can help guide a patient to the best world for them to live in,” he said.

For patients taking some drugs, insurance is essential.

The most expensive medicines, brand-name and specialty drugs, are typically under patent and can cost thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars a month. So it makes sense to insure yourself against that expense the way you would your car against collisions or your house against fires and floods.

But as drugs go off patent, generic versions flood in, they undercut one another and drive prices on the open market down. But most patients can’t get them on the open market.

That means they can’t take advantage of savings that have been generated by a revolution in generic drugs.

In terms of volume, generics made up just over half the prescription drugs dispensed in 2005. In 2019, they made up more than 86% .

“The bottom line is brand name medicines are becoming less and less important,” Hux said.

You often wouldn’t know that when insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers are involved. For example, the anti-HIV drug Truvada last year went off of patent. But when 11 generic versions flooded the market this spring, the cash price at traditional pharmacies was actually higher than that for the patented drug .

The increase is caused by a tangled mess of manufacturer discounts to pharmacy benefit managers, non-transparent reimbursements by PBMs on which pharmacies often lose money, and their need to make money on cash prices to offset those losses.

But the bottom line is that a person can to go to Blueberry Pharmacy — a shop outside of Pittsburgh that doesn’t use insurance — and buy a generic version of Truvada for $25 a month. In a traditional pharmacy, an uninsured customer would face a markup on a baseline price of $2,100 .

That’s what motivated Blueberry owner Kyle McCormick to open his insurance-less pharmacy last year.

“As I saw how inexpensive these medications are, there’s no way you’re not going to have a cost increase with insurance,” he said.

Greg Lopes, spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the PBM industry group, last month insisted that the middlemen working for the insurers (often as part of the same corporation) bring value to all types of drug transactions.

“America’s pharmacy benefit managers, PBMs, have a long history of supporting generic drugs to lower prescription drug costs for patients,” he said. “The key to lowering prescription drug costs is through enhanced competition among brand-name drugs from generic and biosimilar medications.”

Be that as it may, the current system of manufacturer discounts is forcing arbitrary list prices ever higher and increasing the pain for many patients, critics say. It’s felt by the uninsured as well as the increasing numbers of those who are on high-deductible plans and who have to pay coinsurance, said Robert Popovian, a former Pfizer vice president who, as both a pharmacist and an economist, now works as a consultant and analyst.

Referring to coinsurance — where you have to pay a percentage of the bill — Popovian used the example of Delta Dental, a prominent insurer. When you have a procedure, say getting a crown, you pay a percentage of a price that Delta negotiated with your dentist, Popovian said.

Not so with coinsurance for prescriptions.

“Pharmaceutical benefit is the only benefit within the health care system that patients end up paying their coinsurance based on a retail price rather than a negotiated price,” Popovian said.

The same is true for the uninsured and those who have to pay full freight until they meet their deductibles. Their payments are based on list prices manufacturers are inflating to make up for non-transparent discounts they’re providing pharmacy benefit managers, Popovian said.

It’s a problem with which Chris Johnson has long been familiar. He opened his non-insurance Medsavers Pharmacy in Austin, Texas, in 2005.

Being in a state that long has had the highest rates of medically uninsured, he knew what those people faced at the pharmacy counter.

“The uninsured were getting screwed and they were getting screwed not because the pharmacies were doing it to them, but because the contracts the pharmacies were signing with the PBMs,” he said. “The contracts actually forced the pharmacies to raise the prices on the uninsured patients to maximize their insurance reimbursements and I felt like there was something ethically, incredibly wrong with that.”

Johnson said he’s done a brisk business. But most of the dozen or so pharmacies in the country operating outside the insurance/PBM sphere when he started have fallen by the wayside for reasons unknown, he said.

Now the only insurance-free pharmacies the Capital Journal could find were Johnson’s in Austin, Hux’s near Columbus, McCormick’s near Pittsburgh and Genscripts , which operates five locations in Oklahoma.

However, two of them have opened their doors since 2020 and they might represent a way forward for independent pharmacies.

One reason independents are important is that they’re the only game in town for many small communities, and their loss could create pharmacy deserts in some areas.

Even so, independents are the only class of pharmacies to close stores faster than new ones opened between 2015 and 2019, according to data from the National Community Pharmacists Association.

“There are still new pharmacies opening and trying to make their way with many focused on different types of revenue sources and services,” said Kurt Proctor, NCPA’s vice president for strategic initiatives.

“I think it’s a very viable business model,” he said of pharmacists operating at least partly outside the insurance/PBM sphere.

For Hux, the financial advantages for customers are undeniable. But he said he has an even bigger reason for pursuing a non-insurance model.

At Freedom Pharmacy, he charges patients what he paid for a drug and then tacks on a dispensing fee of $8 or $12, depending on whether it’s a 30 or 90-day supply.

“That’s what a pharmacist is worth per prescription to make sure they’re vetting the prescription properly, to make sure the patient understands how to take the medication properly, to make sure there’s no drug-drug interactions, to make sure we call the physician if there’s a dose problem,” Hux said. “Those are all things that go into every prescription that we do.”

Opting out of the insurance/PBM system fundamentally changes the economics — and Hux said it saves him from scrambling every day to fill ever more prescriptions.

“All of our profit comes from our services, like checking and vetting out the prescriptions, screening the doses,” he said. “I can tell you this: The things that you get paid for are what you become good at.”

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now. HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post Chucking insurance <h3 class='secondary-title'>Some pharmacies are starting to sell generics outside the insurance system</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

279
Followers
434
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generic Drugs#Car Insurance#Insurance Industry#Drug Price#American#Celebrex#Freedom Pharmacy#Pickerington Pharmacy#Blueberry Pharmacy#Pbm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Coronavirus Delta variant Q&A How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior

As the delta variant takes hold, the unvaccinated are in for a rude awakening. It’s not just ignorance — they’re begging for a Darwin Award. Unfortunately, thanks to all these unvaccinated knuckleheads, vaccinated Americans are now being put more at risk, too. The delta variant is a mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Early estimates suggest […] The post Coronavirus Delta variant Q&A <h3 class='secondary-title'>How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BusinessPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Advocates: Pandemic, unemployment impact women on many levels

The loss of $300 in extra unemployment assistance has hampered recovery from the pandemic for many Ohioans, including women, advocates say. Leah Haenszel was a respiratory therapist before COVID caused her to leave her job to take care of her three kids, something she couldn’t afford to do, even with a full-time job. “The excessive […] The post Advocates: Pandemic, unemployment impact women on many levels appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court to hear HIV case with implications for Ohio, elsewhere

It’s a practice that’s already been called anti-competitive. Now the U.S. Supreme Court could rule on whether it discriminates against the disabled. The court last week agreed to review a case focused on whether actions of insurers and pharmacy middlemen discriminate against people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.  The case is on appeal […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to hear HIV case with implications for Ohio, elsewhere appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HealthUSC News

Costco beats Medicare in generic drug savings nearly 50% of the time

A USC study comparing Medicare Part D prescription drug prices with those paid by Costco members finds that the federal government overpaid on roughly half of the most common generic medicines in 2018. The findings suggest that policymakers should take a closer look at the practices of intermediaries who effectively...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Slow to Start, Covid Disability Insurance Litigation Is Coming

Litigation against insurance companies for failing to pay disability benefits to people who can no longer work after having Covid-19 is on the way, attorneys say, the cases just take time to gain momentum. Deadline extensions from the Labor Department, difficulty getting medical records from doctors reeling from the public...
Healthsmarteranalyst.com

Clover Health Offers Grocery Benefit Under MA Plan – Report

Healthcare technology firm Clover Health Investments (CLOV) is offering its members a grocery benefit just like other Medicare Advantage (MA) players, according to a report by Yahoo Finance. Based in Tennessee, Clover provides healthcare insurance services. It makes use of its proprietary technology platform to gather, analyze and structure behavioral...
HealthWebMD

Many Generic Meds Cheaper at Costco Than Medicare

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Can Costco beat Medicare Part D when it comes to prescription drug prices?. Apparently so, claims a new study that found that roughly half of generic medications were cheaper when purchased from the discount retailer than from the government program. The researchers compared...
Garberville, CAkymkemp.com

Garberville Pharmacy to Accept More Types of Insurance in the Coming Months

Garberville Pharmacy opened its doors to customers on June 22nd. In the months leading up to the pharmacy opening, SoHum Health staff worked tirelessly to get as many different insurance contracts finalized as possible. Despite every effort being made, there are several insurance contractors who do not allow the application process to begin until after the pharmacy has been opened. These include Partnership Health Plan, certain Medicare coverages, and other private insurance companies. Due to this requirement, Garberville Pharmacy had no choice but to open before these types of insurance could be accepted.
Healththeavtimes.com

Medicare overpays on roughly half of generic meds, per USC study

A USC study released Tuesday comparing Medicare prescription drug prices with those paid by Costco members found that the federal government overpaid on roughly half of the most common generic medicines in 2018. The study — which appears as a research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine — compared Medicare Part...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Health Coaching Market May See Big Move | Aetna, Cigna, Humana

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Health Coaching Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Health Coaching market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

First new obesity drug approved in 7 years, but insurers may not cover cost

Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy was FDA-approved in June to treat obesity, but its benefits may be slim if insurers decide not to cover it, NPR reported July 6. In clinical trials, Wegovy helped people lose an average of 15 percent of their body weight, much more than has been achieved with other obesity drugs on the market, obesity specialists told NPR. It also didn't show the severe side effects seen in some previous obesity treatments, the last of which was approved in 2014.
HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Walmart’s Low Cost Insulin Shows Pharmaceutical Price Gouging is Real

Walmart, the online and brick-and-mortar retail behemoth, is a go-to place for groceries, last-minute plastic pool purchases, and cheap clothing deals for many families. But now, the retailer and largest private U.S. employer will offer life-saving medicine at a severely reduced cost. Adults and children will be able to buy...
Economynorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Medicare Is A Money-Maker For Some Insurance Companies

How does an insurance company make any money if they don't charge you a premium?. With all the ads on TV from companies offering $0 premiums for signing up with them on their Medicare Advantage plan, one question has to have crossed your mind: How do they do it and stay in business? So I went to the internet to find out.
EconomyWinston-Salem Journal

First Bancorp sells insurance subsidiary for $13 million

First Bancorp said in a regulatory filing that its First Bank Insurance Services Inc. subsidiary has completed the sale of the operations and assets of the FB Insurance’s business to Bankers Insurance LLC. The deal calls for an initial purchase price of $13 million and a future earn-out payment of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

School wins legal battle to electric shock children to ‘correct behaviour’

A federal court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that a Massachusetts school for children with disabilities can continue administering electric shocks to its students.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously banned the electric shock treatment used at the Judge Rotenberg Center, Canton. The institution created the controversial treatment to correct aggressive or self-harming behaviour in adults and children.The school, along with a group of parents and guardians of students, had challenged the previous FDA ban. The court of appeals for the DC Circuit found that the treatment falls into medical regulations and therefore is beyond the FDA’s remit of control.“With...
HealthJanesville Gazette

Puckrein: Don't forget the purpose of a health care system

Americans should be deeply concerned about our “sick-care” health system. We wait until people fall seriously ill and then we apply rescue care. But we don’t provide the average American with the highest quality care at the early stages of a disease. Instead, the system is designed to withhold the best medicines, medical devices and operations until their health deteriorates, and then belatedly, rescue care is offered.
EconomyUkiah Daily Journal

How’s the market? Some surprising things covered by homeowners insurance

Whether you own your own home or live in a rental, homeowners insurance is a worthwhile investment. It covers everything from losses and damages to your house and belongings, as well as some surprising extras. Please keep in mind that I’m about to tell you what’s common, not necessarily what’s in your particular policy. The only way to know that is to read your policy.
HealthKTNV

UnitedHealthcare | 7/7/21

Marc Briggs the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Nevada breaks down what to look at when it comes to Prescription Drug Coverage.
Healthkoamnewsnow.com

Does Medicare Cover Dental Implants?

Original Medicare doesn’t cover most dental care or services, including dental implants, although there may be cases where Medicare will cover part of the dental costs related to an inpatient hospital stay. If you’re looking to get dental implants covered by insurance, you may need to sign up for a...
Healthdrugstorenews.com

CVS Health study finds people taking control of their health

CVS Health's 2021 Health Care Insights Study highlights consumers' preferences for a more personalized, customizable and accessible experience. A new study from CVS Health is examining the lasting impact of COVID-19 on consumers' healthcare preferences. The "2021 Health Care Insights Study" also takes a look at the ways the overall healthcare system have changed to bring about a more individualized healthcare experience that patients want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy