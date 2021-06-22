Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phantom Abyss – That Mirror’s Edge x Spelunky Game You Always Hoped For

By William Schwartz
attackofthefanboy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell me if this video game cake sounds tasty: A game that takes a bit of Mirror’s Edge, mixes that with a dash of Spelunky, and then ices everything with Indiana Jones or Tomb Raider? It does sound good if I must say so, and that’s precisely what Phantom Abyss is. Coming from Devolver Digital and Team WIBY, Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer game that has players scouring temples for ancient relics. All the while attempting to avoid the many traps that have been laid out before them in procedurally generated levels. As stated above it’s part a first-person runner that really feels a lot like the original Mirror’s Edge, with that timed element of Spelunky complete with all the deadly traps as well.

attackofthefanboy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelunky#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Phantom Abyss#Mirror#Devolver Digital#Team Wiby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Have you tried… staring into the abyss of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus?

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is a wolf in a very kawaii sheep’s clothing, even if you already have an idea of what to expect. Yes, this may be a visual novel, with all the queasy trappings of a game set in a school that still comes with a disclaimer that everyone involved in the story is above the age of 18, but this convincing re-release hones in on the dread that comes from knowing that something isn’t quite right, whether or not you’ve played this before.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

What We Played #505 – Monster Hunter Stories 2, Planet Zoo & Phantom Abyss

I’ve had time to play games this week! What a time to be alive! I’ve made a start on Monster Hunter Stories 2 via the demo, and just like Steve I have to say I love being able to carry on with the demo’s saved game when the full thing releases. More of this please. Other than that, I spent some time back in Planet Zoo with some amazingly animated African animals, and then managed to not buy on buying Scarlet Nexus so that can finish some other games first!
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 review: an average time lifted by excellent combat

Having spent a sizable chunk of my life with turn-based RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin, all that plays in my head when I think of it is an imaginary scene involving Len Goodman in Strictly Come Dancing. A Rathalos has just performed the rumba with its rider Anton Du Beke, and we await the judges' scores. There he is: Goodman. Forever the people's champion. We know what's coming and the crowd swells with anticipation. His paddle breaches the table; say that iconic phrase with him now!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Walden, a game plays out on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As gamers we’re used to seeing new titles arrive in remastered or rehashed form, as developers take much loved classics from yesteryear and bring them right up to date for a modern audience. That normally means going back a decade or two for the source material. Walden, a game on Xbox though goes further – way back to the original Henry David Thoreau book from 1854, before bringing it all into the virtual world.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Upcoming Horror Game Saint Kotar Has Found a Publisher

Red Martyr Entertainment has found a publisher for its psychological horror game Saint Kotar in Soedesco, a publisher located in the Netherlands. There are some good news from the Red Martyr Entertainment team. The psychological horror adventure Saint Kotar is nearing its release and has found a company to promote and distribute it. It will be the Dutch studio SOEDESCO, whose catalog already includes several horror titles such as Remothered. Among the Sleep, Monstrum, Dollhouse etc.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Spiritual Successor to the Zeno Clash Series – Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Has Been Announced

Out of nowhere came an announcement for practically the third part of the Zeno Clash series, but only under a different name – Clash: Artifact of Heroes. The Chilean ACE Team once again shows with the new game how much imagination they have in creating worlds. With the newly announced title, they are returning to the world of Zenozoik but with a slightly different visual style than it was in the Zeno Clash games. So there is nothing wrong with saying that Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is exactly the spiritual successor to these games because it bears a different name than Zeno Clash 3.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Best Minecraft Platform to Play on

There are many different ways to play Minecraft by now, from consoles to PCs to even mobile devices, but which one is the best Minecraft platform to play on? Right here I’ll be listing off some of the more major releases and variations of the game and explaining the pros and cons of each one of them. And of course, we’ll also be looking at which one is the absolute best to play on.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Review – Monstie Hunting

Capcom’s Monster Hunter series has always been known for being notoriously difficult to get into. From the lengthy tutorials bombarding you with overwhelming mechanics for each different weapon type to the clunky movement of your character (though that’s been alleviated slightly in recent entries), Monster Hunter isn’t exactly very newcomer-friendly. That’s probably why the Stories spin-off series was created –to invite interested passersby into the grand world of beasts and beautiful wildlife, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be a real hunter, while also significantly lowering the barrier to entry by changing the genre entirely.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

A RoboCop Game Called RoboCop: Rogue City Has Been Announced

The creators of the game Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game have announced their next project related to another hero – RoboCop. Development team Teyon has a lot of polarizing adaptations of the 80s movie hits. First they made a horribly bad Rambo: The Video Game and just when we thought they were going to repeat the same embarrassment with Terminator: Resistance, they finally made one of the better games in that series. Not that the competition is great, but hey – it’s something.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Over the past few years the Monster Hunter franchise has become one of my all-time favourites. Between the fantastic Monster Hunter World, Iceborne and Rise, I have poured hundreds upon hundreds of hours into these games and counting. I can’t seem to get enough of these games. Monster Hunter Stories is a niche title that didn’t get too much attention and I wasn’t familiar with it at the time, but was loved by most people that played it. Now with the rapidly growing popularity of the Monster Hunter franchise we have the latest entry: Wings of Ruin.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a Platform Modeled on Fortnite, Is Under Development

Chances are that the next Assassin’s Creed game won’t be a game in the format of previous games from that series. Journalist Jason Schreier from the Bloomberg portal reports that Ubisoft started working on a project called Assassin’s Creed Infinity last year, and although it is a new game, at the same time the Infinity is conceived as a platform that will expand over the years.
Video GamesGamespot

Dragon Age 4 Producer Shares Consolation Concept Art

While fans were disappointed by the news that neither Dragon Age nor Mass Effect would be making a showing at the upcoming EA Play Live, there is a tiny morsel of new Dragon Age 4 concept art to obsess over--which hints at the return of a group first encountered in Origins.
Video GamesGotGame

Early Access Review | Phantom Abyss

As exciting as an obstacle course can be, nothing beats the real deal. Thanks to Phantom Abyss, you can traverse dangerous temple traps with no actual danger to yourself. Made by Team WIBY and published by Devolver Digital, the game tasks you with making it to the end of a temple. While often compared to multiplayer titles like Fall Guys, Phantom Abyss offers numerous twists on the genre. But can these twists navigate the title out of the dense temple of indie games? The answer is just as complex as mastering the parkour.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Classically styled isometric RPG Encased gets a gameplay trailer

Publisher Koch Media and developer Dark Crystal Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Encased, a classically styled isometric RPG set to release this Fall for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic). The game originally launched as an Early Access title in September 2019. The new trailer and description can be...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting Its Biggest Update Yet Very Soon

Now that Cyberpunk 2077 is in a satisfactory state, the studio can go ahead with more attractive updates that add things to the game – rather than fixing the things already in the game. And that seems to be precisely what they’re doing, with leaked marketing materials suggesting something big is coming to Night City.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Free Games On Epic Launcher 8/7 – 15/7

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two titles this week. They’re not some breakthrough amazing games, but they can provide you with some good old head scratching fun. First of them is Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – a bridge building puzzle game where you are tasked to get the survivors including popular characters from the AMC’s TV show like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene across different bleak landscapes and ruined structures while also killing as many zombies as you can so your survivors can go through a safe passage with iconic vehicles from the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy