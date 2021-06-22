Phantom Abyss – That Mirror’s Edge x Spelunky Game You Always Hoped For

Out of nowhere came an announcement for practically the third part of the Zeno Clash series, but only under a different name – Clash: Artifact of Heroes. The Chilean ACE Team once again shows with the new game how much imagination they have in creating worlds. With the newly announced title, they are returning to the world of Zenozoik but with a slightly different visual style than it was in the Zeno Clash games. So there is nothing wrong with saying that Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is exactly the spiritual successor to these games because it bears a different name than Zeno Clash 3.